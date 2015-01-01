पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:वार्ड-3 के गंगानगर में गंदे पानी की निकासी फेल, टिपर न आने से प्लॉटों में गिर रहा कचरा

यमुनानगर12 मिनट पहले
आगाज संस्था व रिफॉर्मर वेलफेयर सोसाइटी ने जगाधरी के वार्ड नंबर तीन के गंगानगर के लोगों की समस्याएं जानी। साेसाइटी पदाधिकारियाें ने इस संबंध में जल्द नगर निगम कमिश्नर व मेयर से मिलकर समस्या समाधान का आश्वासन दिया। संस्थाओं के पदाधिकारियों में हरविंद्र ढिल्लों, साहिल व ओजेश ने बताया कि गंगानगर के सर्वे में निवासी मनीराम यादव, राजू, सुरेंद्र, रिंकू देवी, सुभाषचंद, विकी, रेखा, रितु, अनिता, कौशल्या, महेंद्र व जसबीर ने उन्हें बताया कि यहां न तो पक्की सड़क है और पानी निकासी की भी व्यवस्था नहीं है।

एक वर्ष से डोर टू डोर कचरा उठाने वाला टिपर भी नहीं आया, जिस पर मजबूर लोग खाली प्लॉटों में कचरा गिरा रहे हैं। रिफॉर्मर वेलफेयर सोसाइटी अध्यक्ष तेजिंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि संस्था ने हर वार्ड में टीमें गठित की हैं। ये टीमें अपने अपने क्षेत्र में स्ट्रीट लाइट, सड़क निर्माण, नाले-नालियों की सफाई, सीवेरज, पानी निकासी जैसी समस्याओं का समाधान करेंगी। हर वार्ड के लिए टीम लीडर बनाया है, जिनमें ऐश्वर्या, संजीव वालिया, दीपक भोला, ओजेश, साहिल, हरविंद्र, चेतन वधवन, तेजिंदर सिंह, विकास अनसल, गौरव कपूर, हरीश शर्मा, बिट्टू राम, इसराइल अली, आवेश, रविंद्र, ब्रिजेश, सरबजीत, राहुल वर्मा व ललित शामिल हैं।

पुरातत्व विभाग के अधिकारियों ने किया महर्षि वेद व्यास सरोवर का दौरा

पुरातत्व विभाग हरियाणा चंडीगढ़ से आए तकनीकी सहायक रविकांत व दरबार सिंह ने कस्बा स्थित महर्षि वेद व्यास सरोवर का दौरा कर स्थिति का जायजा लिया। मौके पर श्री व्यास कुंड खेड़ा ट्रस्ट के सदस्य विशाल शर्मा भी उपस्थित रहे। उन्होंने बताया कि व्यास सरोवर की जमीन पर कुछ लोगों ने अवैध कब्जे कर निर्माण कर रखा है। सरोवर की जमीन पर अवैध रूप से एक बड़ा हाॅल बनाया गया है। जिसकी निशानदेही राजस्व विभाग द्वारा करके संबंधित अधिकारियों को भेजी जा चुकी है।

पिछले महीने एचपीडब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूएमए के तकनीकी सलाहकार एचपी शर्मा भी स्थल का दौरा कर अपनी जांच रिपोर्ट सरकार को सौंप दी है। पुरातत्व विभाग के तकनीकी सहायक रविकांत का कहना है कि उनके विभाग को व्यास कुंड खेड़ा ट्रस्ट समिति की ओर से एक पत्र भेजकर बिलासपुर स्थित प्राचीन ऐतिहासिक महर्षि वेद व्यास सरोवर की बदहाली बारे शिकायत की थी। समिति ने विभाग से मांग की है कि सरोवर की जमीन को पुरातत्व विभाग अपने कब्जे में लेकर सरोवर का जीर्णोद्धार करे। ताकि सरोवर का धार्मिक महत्व बरकरार रह सके। लोगों की धार्मिक भावना भी आहत न हों। उनका कहना है कि यहां की स्थिति की रिपोर्ट उच्चाधिकारियों को भेजी जाएगी।

