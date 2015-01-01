पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डायरेक्टर हायर एजुकेशन की अनुमति:काॅलेजों में कार्यरत दिव्यांग, गर्भवती और मधुमेह पीड़ित घर से कर सकेंगे काम

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काॅलेजों में कार्यरत दिव्यांग, गर्भवती महिलाएं मधुमेह से पीड़ित कर्मचारी घर से काम कर सकेंगे। इनकी वर्किंग पर प्रिंसिपल माॅनिटरिंग करेंगे। ये फैसला हायर एजुकेशन के डायरेक्टर ने बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर लिया है। 15 दिसंबर तक वर्क फ्राॅम होम करने की अनुमति दी गई। इसे लेकर प्रदेश के सभी सरकारी और गैर सरकारी कॉलेजों के प्रिंसिपल को लेटर ईमेल किया है।

डायरेक्टर जरनल हायर एजुकेशन शिक्षा सदन पंचकूला की ओर से जारी किए लेटर में बताया गया है कि कोरोना के मामले फिर बढ़ रहे हैं। बढ़ते संक्रमण में स्वास्थ्य सही रहे यही प्राथमिकता है। कोविड 19 को लेकर जारी गाइडलाइन में भी रिलीफ दिया गया है। इस प्रकार के कर्मचारी वर्क फ्राॅम होम कर सकते हैं। इससे उनका स्वास्थ्य सही रहेगा। जो कर्मी दिव्यांग, गर्भवती, मधुमेह से पीड़ित हैं। पहले से बीमार लोग वर्क फ्राॅम होम कर सकते हैं। ये फैसला कोविड 19 से बचाव रहे। इसके लिए लिया गया है। कर्मचारी घर से काम करेंगे।

एचओडी की ओर से जारी वर्क करने के बाद वापस कॉलेज की मेल पर सबमिट करें। इसके साथ ही इनकी वर्किंग कैसी है। संतोषजनक है या सुधार की जरूरत है। इनकी साप्ताहिक वर्किंग रिपोर्ट कॉलेज स्तर पर तैयार की जाएगी। फिर प्रिंसिपल कंपाइल रिपोर्ट तैयार विभाग की मेल पर सबमिट करेंगे। ये रिपोर्ट की परफाॅमंड होगी जो प्रिंसिपल तैयार कर मुख्यालय में सेंड करेंगे।

प्राध्यापक रमेश बताते हैं कि हायर एजुकेशन ने कर्मियों के हित में फैसला लिया है। इस फैसले से बहुत से कर्मियों को सुविधा होगी। वर्क फ्राॅम होम करने से स्वास्थ्य सही रहेगा। बीमार होने के कारण कई कर्मियों ने तो छुट्‌टी के लिए आवेदन भी किए हैं। अब डायरेक्टर के लेटर के बाद वर्क घर से करने की मंजूरी मिल गई। इस समय वैसे भी सारा वर्क ऑनलाइन हो रहा है। चाहे पढ़ाई हो या एडमिशन प्रक्रिया हो। साथ ही फीस भी ऑनलाइन डिपोजिट हो रही है इसलिए कर्मचारी घर से भी संस्थान की तरह ऑनलाइन वर्किंग कर सकता है। इसकी रिपोर्ट अपने एचओडी को सबमिट भी कर सकता है। ये मुश्किल काम नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें