हत्या का मामला:बकाला में डबल मर्डर, जायदाद को लेकर हत्या की आशंका, बुजुर्ग का पोता हिरासत में

साढौरा/यमुनानगर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साढाैरा | महिला व बुजुर्ग की हत्या के बाद जोहड़ में हथियारों की तलाश करती पुलिस।
  • रिटायर्ड कर्मी का बेटा बोला- मैं और मेरे बच्चे गांव में नहीं, बाद में एक बेटा घर में छिपा मिला
  • 8 माह से पति-पत्नी की तरह रह रहे थे दोनों, बुजुर्ग का शव उनकी दुकान के आगे और महिला का मकान के आगे पड़ा मिला
  • दोनों के सिर, चेहरे व गर्दन पर मिले तेजधार हथियार से वार के निशान

साढौरा के गांव बकाला में पीडब्ल्यूडी से रिटायर्ड 72 वर्षीय रोशनलाल और उनके साथ रह रही 50 वर्षीय महिला परमजीत की हत्या कर शव गांव की सड़क पर फेंक दिए गए। दोनों पिछले आठ माह से पति-पत्नी की तरह रह रहे थे। रोशनलाल की पत्नी की छह साल पहले मौत हो चुकी है।

रोशनलाल के भाई रामसिंह के अनुसार रोशनलाल की अपने बेटे के साथ नहीं बनती थी। इसलिए वह उससे अलग रहता था। हत्या के पीछे जमीन और रिटायरमेंट का पैसा कारण माना जा रहा है। रोशनलाल का अच्छा बैंक बैलेंस था। करीब तीन एकड़ जमीन थी।

वह न तो पैसे बेटे को दे रहा था और न ही जमीन। इसलिए इसे ही हत्या का कारण माना जा रहा है। उधर, वारदात के बाद पुलिस ने घर में छिपे रोशनलाल के एक पोते को हिरासत में लिया। शक है कि उसी ने हत्या की है, लेकिन पुलिस पूछताछ के बाद खुलासा करने की बात कह रही है।

वहीं गांव के लोग दोहरे हत्याकांड के बाद भी इस बारे में कुछ बोलने को तैयार नहीं हैं। मंगलवार शाम तक यह क्लियर नहीं हो पाया था कि जो महिला रोशनलाल ने अपनी पत्नी बनाकर रखी हुई थी वह कहां की थी। घटना के बाद एसपी कमलदीप गोयल भी मौके पर पहुंचे।

गर्दन, मुंह और सिर पर कई-कई वार किए गए| पुलिस ने जब मौके पर पहुंच शवों को कब्जे में लेकर जांच की तो सामने आया कि रोशनलाल और परमजीत के सिर, चेहरे और गर्दन पर तेजधार हथियार से हमला किया गया। कई वार मिले हैं। इस तरह से कहा जा रहा है कि हत्या करने की पहले से प्लानिंग थी।

मकान में छिपा मिला रोशनलाल का पोता, डरा हुआ था| पुलिस जब मौके पर पहुंची तो पुलिस ने मकान की तलाशी लेनी शुरू की। मकान में रोशनलाल का पोता छिपा हुआ था। वह काफी डरा हुआ भी था। पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया। इसके कुछ देर बाद पुलिस गांव के तालाब के पास पहुंची। वहां पर पुलिस ने सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया। वहां पुलिस उस हथियार की तलाश कर रही थी, जिससे हत्या की गई है।

ग्रामीण कुछ भी बोलने को तैयार नहीं| रोशनलाल का शव उसकी करियाना की दुकान के बाहर मिला। वहीं परमजीत का शव घर के बाहर गली में मिला। यानी दिनदहाड़े हत्या कर शव को बाहर फेंका गया। कहा जा रहा है कि हत्या घर के अंदर और दुकान के अंदर की गई होगी और बाद में शव बाहर फेंके गए। वहीं कोई भी ग्रामीण इस वारदात के बाद मुंह खोलने को तैयार नहीं था।

गुप्त सूचना पर गांव में पहुंचे साढौरा थाना एसएचओ बलबीर सिंह के ग्रामीणों से पूछने पर किसी भी ग्रामीण ने हत्याकांड को लेकर जानकारी न होने की बात कही। वहीं जब रोशनलाल के बेटे से फोन पर बात की तो उसने बताया कि वह तो लेदी के पास गांव खड़कौली में है। वहीं उसने अपने बेटों यानी रोशनलाल के पोतों को लेकर कहा कि तीनों किसी शादी समारोह में गए हैं।

