कार्रवाई:एक्शन में डीटीओ के अधिकारी, काटे 6.80 लाख रुपए के चालान

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
सरकार द्वारा किए गए फेरबदल के बाद डीटीओ ऑफिस का काम धीरे-धीरे लय में लौट रहा है। कार्यालय की खिड़कियों पर जहां काम शुरू होने से लोगों को कुछ दिन बाद ही सही अब राहत मिली है, वहीं ओवरलोडिंग पर भी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। वाहनों को रोककर उनके कागजात चेक किए जा रहे हैं। तीन दिन में करीब 11 वाहनों के सिर्फ ओवरलोडिंग को लेकर चालान किए गए हैं। इन वाहनों पर 6 लाख 80 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भी किया गया है। वहीं जो लोग दलालों के मार्फत विभाग में सक्रिय थे, वे परेशान हैं। उन्हें नया स्टाफ अभी कोई रास्ता नहीं दे रहा।

सोशल मीडिया ग्रुपों के मार्फत ट्रांसपोर्टरों को अधिकारियों की लोकेशन शेयर करने वाले लोग इस बदले सिस्टम से सबसे अधिक परेशान हैं, क्योंकि इन्हें नए स्टाफ की न तो पहचान है, न इनकी गाड़ियों की। वहीं स्टाफ भी इन लोगों को चकमा दे रहा है। मुख्य रास्ते पर चलते-चलते अचानक अधिकारी लिंक रोड से लोकेशन बदलकर दूसरे रास्ते पर पहुंच जाते हैं।

इसी तरह से रादौर में त्रिवेणी चौक पर आरटीए सचिव बीबी कौशिक ने कई डंपरों को पकड़ा और उनके चालान किए। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही कई डंपरों के चालक गाड़ी को रास्ते में छोड़कर इधर-उधर हो लिए। जब तक टीम मौके पर रही ये वाहन वहीं खड़े रहे। वहीं जब दो गाड़ियों को पकड़ा गया तो उन्होंने आगे मैसेज कर दिया। इससे जो वाहन खनन जोन में थे, वे वहीं पर खड़े हो गए।

कार्यालय का काम सुचारू रूप से शुरू हो गया है। व्यवस्था नई होने से शुरूआती दो दिन में जो दिक्कत थी, उसे अब दूर कर लिया गया है। सड़कों पर दौड़ रहे ओवरलोड वाहन रोकने के लिए लगातार चेकिंग अभियान शुरू किया गया है। अभी तक 11 वाहनों के चालान कर 6 लाख 80 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना किया गया है। यह अभियान नियमित रूप से जारी रहेगा। बीबी कौशिक, आरटीए सचिव।

