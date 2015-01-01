पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

योजना:नगर व सरस्वती के बीच बांध बनने से नदी में नहीं गिरेगा दूषित पानी : धुम्मन

सरस्वती नगर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा सरस्वती हेरिटेज बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष धुम्मन सिंह किरमच ने बुधवार को नगर और सरस्वती नदी के बीच बनने वाले बांध का पूजा अर्चना के साथ शिलान्यास किया। यह बांध 31 लाख रुपए से तैयार होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि बांध बनने से सरस्वती कुंड में गंदा पानी नहीं गिरेगा। वैदिक व वैचारिक दृष्टि से महत्व रखने वाले इस धार्मिक स्थल को एक धाम के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा ताकि टूरिस्ट के लिए भी आकर्षण का केंद्र बने।

सरस्वती नदी के साथ लोगों की आस्था जुड़ी है। धरा पर पवित्र धारा फूटने के बाद ज्यादा संख्या में लोग क्षेत्र को देखने पहुंच रहे हैं। कई लोग यहां घूमने भी आते हैं। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए सरकार इसे पर्यटन केंद्र के रूप में विकसित करना चाह रही है। इसी कड़ी में यहां विकास कार्य कराए जा रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही सरस्वती धाम को भी विकसित किया जाएगा। जिससे यहां भी पर्यटक आएं।

उपाध्यक्ष के सामने समिति ने ये मांगें रखी

सरस्वती विकास समिति के चेयरमैन विश्वामित्र अग्रवाल ने मांग रखी कि धाम पर महिला घाट व आरती घाट पर स्टील की रेलिंग लगाई जाए, मेडिटेशन हाल के साथ दो शौचालय, श्रद्धालुओं के बैठने के लिए संगमरमर के बैंच आरती स्थल पर फव्वारा, सीढ़ियां ठीक कराई जाएं व धाम के लिए स्पीकर की व्यवस्था कराई जाए। यह मांगें करीब 4 महीने पहले बोर्ड कार्यालय में भेजी हुई हैं। उपाध्यक्ष धुम्मन ने आश्वासन दिया कि धाम के विकास से संबंधित सभी कार्य किए जाएंगे। समिति की ओर से मां सरस्वती का चित्र भेंट कर उपाध्यक्ष को सम्मानित किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें