हादसा:सड़क पार कर रहे 3 साल के बच्चे को डंपर ने कुचला, मौत

यमुनानगर29 मिनट पहले
जिले में अलग-अलग जगह दो सड़क हादसे हुए। इसमें 3 साल के बच्चे समेत एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। दोनों ही मामलों में पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। साढौरा थाना पुलिस को प्रवीन कुमार ने शिकायत दी है कि उसका रिहायसी मकान साढौरा सरावा मेन रोड पर है। वह मकान के सामने सडक की दूसरी साइड जिंदल राईस मिल में गया था। उसका बड़ा लड़का तीन वर्षीय नक्ष घर के बाहर खड़ा था।

कुछ देर बाद दौड़कर सड़क पर आ गया और मेरी माता पीछे से पकड़ने के लिए दौड़ी। उसने आवाज लगाई तो वह भी राइस मिल से सड़क की तरफ नक्ष को पकड़ने के लिए दौड़ा। इसी दौरान सरावा की तरफ से तेज रफ्तार आए डंपर ने नक्ष को टक्कर मारी। जिसे काफी चोट सिर में लगी और डम्पर चालक अँधेरे का फायदा उठाकर मौका से भाग गया। बेटे को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल ले गए थे। वहां पर डॉक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर डंपर चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

वहीं यूपी निवासी शहाआलम ने बूड़िया पुलिस को बताया कि वह अपने साथियों के साथ फैक्ट्री में काम कर गाड़ी में बूड़िया से अपने घर यूपी जा रहा था। उनकी गाड़ी का ड्राइवर जब आगे चल रहे ट्रक को क्रॉस करने लगा तो ट्रक चालक ने कट मार दिया। इसमें उनकी गाड़ी ट्रक से जा टकराई और इसमें गाड़ी में सवार उनका साथी सादिक वह ड्राइवर उपेंद्र घायल हो गए उन्हें अस्पताल में ले जाया गया जहां सादिक को डॉक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने ट्रक चालक सरफराज पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

