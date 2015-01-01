पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:जांच के दौरान ओम राइस मिल में डीएफएससी की टीम को 42 क्विंटल कम मिला धान का स्टॉक

यमुनानगर2 दिन पहले
जगाधरी की दो राइस मिलों में बिहार से आए चावल के भरे ट्रकों के पकड़े जाने के बाद अधिकारी कार्रवाई में जुटे हैं। इनमें से ओम राइस मिल में डीएफएससी का धान है तो शिवशंकर राइस मिल में हैफेड ने सप्लाई की है। इन दोनों मिलों के बाहर विभागीय चौकीदारों को शनिवार शाम को ही बैठा दिया गया था, ताकि मिल संचालक स्टॉक में कोई हेराफेरी न कर सकें।

वहीं जिन सात ट्रकों में चावल लोड है, उन्हें जगाधरी सिटी थाने में खड़ा किया गया है। दोनों मिल संचालकों पर रात को ही सरकारी चावल के साथ गड़बड़ी की आशंका में मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया था। अभी तक इस मामले में किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी है। एसएचओ राकेश राणा ने बताया कि उन्हें अभी डीएफएससी व हैफेड के अधिकारियों की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। इसके बाद कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

बिहार के चावल से भरे सात ट्रकों के पकड़े जाने के बाद संदेह के घेरे में आईं दोनों राइस मिलों में रविवार सुबह से ही स्टॉक की वेरिफिकेशन शुरू की गई। डीएफएससी की टीम ने बताया कि ओम राइस मिल में 42 क्विंटल से अधिक स्टॉक कम मिला है। इसकी रिपोर्ट तैयार की जा रही है। वहीं हैफेड के डीएम अनूप नैन ने बताया कि शिव शंकर राइस मिल में स्टॉक की वेरिफिकेशन की गई। इसमें स्टॉक पूरा मिला है। कोई गड़बड़ी सामने नहीं आई। इन दोनों राइस मिलों के मालिक पहले ही कह चुके हैं कि उन्होंने बिलों पर चावल मंगवाया है। उनका अपना चावल का कारोबार है। इसमें उन्होंने कोई गड़बड़ी नहीं की है। वे हर जांच को तैयार हैं।

राइस मिल एसो. जिला प्रधान बोले-पुलिस ने की गलत कार्रवाई
राइस मिल एसोसिएशन के जिला प्रधान प्रवीण अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पुलिस ने राइस मिल संचालकों पर गलत कार्रवाई की है। इससे राइस मिल संचालकों के मान सम्मान को ठेस पहुंची है। इसी मामले को लेकर रविवार को यमुनानगर में स्टेट बॉडी के पदाधिकारी भी यमुनानगर पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने डीसी से मुलाकात की वहीं शिक्षा मंत्री कवरपाल के संज्ञान में भी मामला लाया गया। उनका कहना है कि सरकार ने तीन जो नए कृषि अध्यादेश लागू किए हैं, उनके अनुसार राइस मिल संचालक बिहार से चावल मंगवा रहे हैं। इसमें कुछ भी गलत नहीं है। उनका यह अपना निजी व्यापार है। जहां तक सरकारी धान से चावल निकालने की बात है उसमें यह चावल मिक्स नहीं किया जाता। इस तरह के आरोप गलत हैं। डीसी ने उन्हें आश्वासन दिया है कि किसी भी राइस मिल संचालक के साथ गलत नहीं होगा। वही उनका कहना है कि सभी राइस मिलों में संबंधित विभाग की तरफ से फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन की जाती है। उसमें कहीं भी माल कम नहीं है। इसलिए यह साबित नहीं होता कि बिहार से चावल मंगवा कर मिक्स कर सरकार को दिया जा रहा है। उनकी मांग है कि जो केस दर्ज किया गया है उसे रद्द किया जाए।

अब डीएफएससी व हैफेड की संयुक्त टीमें करेंगी जांच: सुनील शर्मा
बिहार का चावल राइस मिलों में पकड़े जाने के बाद इस बात की आशंका जताई जा रही है कि इस चावल को सरकारी धान के बदले दिए जाने वाले चावल में मिक्स किया जाता है। वहीं सरकारी धान से निकले अच्छी किस्म के चावल को मिल संचालक ओपन बाजार में बेच रहे हैं। डीएफएससी सुनील शर्मा ने कहा कि टीमों का गठन कर जिले की सभी राइस मिलों के स्टॉक की जांच कराई जाएगी। जिले में 150 राइस मिल हैं, जिन्हें डीएफएससी व हैफेड ने धान दिया है। इसलिए दोनों विभागों की संयुक्त टीमें बनेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि शक के दायरे में आईं दोनों मिलों पर पहले ही एफआईआर कराई जा चुकी है। आगे भी जो कमी मिलेगी उसके आधार पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

