सुविधा:परिवार पहचान पत्र ऑनलाइन अपडेट करा सकेंगे कर्मचारी, नहीं कराने पर रुक सकता है वेतन

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
परिवार पहचान पत्र को अपडेट कराएंगे। इस बारे में सभी विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि वे अपने मातहत सभी कर्मचारियों का परिवार पहचान पत्र अपडेट कराएं। इस कार्य काे कर्मचारी ऑनलाइन कर सकते हैं। खुद भी इस कार्य को पूरा कर सकते हैं। ये सुविधा ऑनलाइन दी गई है। कर्मचारी को अपडेट कराने के लिए कैफे, सीएससी जाने की जरूरत नहीं है।

घर से भी मेरा परिवार डॉट हरियाणा डॉट जीओवी डॉट इन पर लॉग इन कर सकते हैं। जो कर्मचारी इसमें दक्ष नहीं हैं, खुद इस कार्य को पूरा नहीं कर सकते हैं, ऐसे कर्मचारी अटल सेवा केंद्र पर जा सकते हैं। अटल सेवा केंद्र पर ये कार्य आसानी से हो जाएगा। सरकार के निर्देशों अनुसार इस योजना को प्राथमिकता से लिया जाए। इस कड़ी में अधिकारियों के दौरे हो रहे हैं। कार्य को जल्द पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए जा रहे हैं। इस कार्य की सीएम खुद समीक्षा कर रहे हैं। जिले में 70 हजार से अधिक परिवारों के पहचान पत्र अपडेट हो चुके हैं।

इस कार्य में सरकारी स्कूलों ने अहम योगदान दिया है। इसके साथ ही डिपो होल्डर भी योजना को सिरे चढ़ाने में लगे हैं। जिले में 48 प्रतिशत परिवारों ने फैमिली आईडी यानी परिवार पहचान पत्र अपडेट करा लिया है। कर्मचारी रामनरेश ने बताया कि वह जिस विभाग में है, वहां के कई कर्मचारी तो रुचि नहीं ले रहे हैं। वह अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र स्कूल जाकर अपडेट करा चुके हैं। जो लोग स्कूल नहीं जा पा रहे हैं, वे अटल सेवा केंद्र में जा सकते हैं। इससे उनका परिवार पहचान पत्र अपडेट हो जाएगा। शहरी क्षेत्रों में बहुत कम परिवारों ने अपडेट कराया है।

आधे से अधिक नहीं पता फैमिली आईडी बारे

शहरी क्षेत्रों के लोगों को अभी तक फैमिली आईडी के बारे में जानकारी तक नहीं है। यही कारण है फैमिली आईडी बनवाने में पिछड़ रहे हैं। ग्रामीण एरिया मे टीचर्स बच्चों की मदद से इस कार्य को पूरा करने में लगे हैं। इंटरनेट की स्पीड सही न होने से काम देरी से हाे रहा है। पात्रों को इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है।

