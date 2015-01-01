पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम की समस्या:रोक के बाद भी भारी वाहनों की एंट्री से बाजारों में रहा जाम

यमुनानगर2 दिन पहले
रेलवे रोड पर जाम में फंसे वाहन।
  • रेलवे रोड से निकलने में लगे 20 से 30 मिनट, बाजारों में दुकानों के अतिक्रमण से वाहन तो दूर पैदल चलने में भी हुई परेशानी

दिवाली पर खरीदारी को आए लोगों का मुख्य मार्गों व बाजारों में लगे जाम ने त्योहार का मजा किरकिरा किया। हालांकि त्योहारी सीजन के मद्देनजर व्यापारियों की मांग पर भारी वाहनों की एंट्री पर रोक लगाई गई, किंतु दिवाली के दिन भी भारी वाहन नहीं रुके। जबकि शहर में भारी वाहनों की एंट्री के साथ सड़क पर ही लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग हुई।

रही कसर आधी सड़क तक फड़ी व वाहनों की पार्किंग ने पूरी की, जिससे पुराना रादौर रोड, रेलवे व वर्कशॉप रोड सुबह से देर शाम तक जाम रहे। इन रोड पर आम दिनों में वाहन पर निकलने में 10 मिनट लगते थे वहीं, जाम के बीच 20-30 मिनट लगे। जहां दूसरे वाहनों के साथ पुलिस पीसीआर भी जाम में फंसी दिखी। उधर, न्यू, खेड़ा व मरीबाई मार्केट्स में दुकानों के अतिक्रमण से वाहन तो दूर पैदल चलने में भी मशक्कत हुई।

फड़ी वालों को हटाने के बजाए कटी 50 रुपए की पर्ची | त्योहारी सीजन से पहले नगर निगम ने पार्किंग व फड़ी वालों की हद तय करते हुए सभी मुख्य मार्गों पर पीली पट्टी खींची, लेकिन यह काम नहीं आई। क्योंकि पीली पट्टी के अंदर ही पार्किंग व फड़ी लगाने की निगम ने सख्ती से पालना नहीं कराई।

नतीजा ये हुआ कि आधी सड़क तक बेतरतीब वाहन खड़े रहे और फड़ियां लग गईं। यही नहीं, फड़ी लगाने वालों ने डिवाइडर तक को नहीं छोड़ा, जिन्हें हटाने के बजाए खुद को निगम कर्मी बताकर कुछ लोग शहर को स्वच्छ रखने के नाम पर 50 रुपए की पर्ची काटते नजर आए।

निगम ने नहीं काटी पर्ची
बाजारों में जाम की दिक्कत न हो, इसके लिए नगर निगम की टीम गश्त पर थी। वाहनों की पार्किंग व रेहड़ी- फड़ी लगाने वालों को दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए। निगम की ओर से किसी तरह की पर्ची नहीं काटी गई। किसी ने ऐसा किया है तो पता करेंगे।- अनिल नैन, सीएसआई, नगर निगम, यमुनानगर।

राइडर गश्त पर रहे
भारी वाहनों की एंट्री नहीं होने दी गई। रेलवे रोड जैसे भीड़ भाड़ वाले मार्गों पर दो-दो राइडर गश्त पर थे व एक पब्लिक को जागरूक करने को अनाउंसमेंट के लिए तैनात किया। पूरा प्रयास रहा कि शहरवासियों को जाम की दिक्कत ना हो।- अजीत सिंह, ट्रैफिक एसएचओ, यमुनानगर।

