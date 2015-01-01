पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रॉड:प्लाइवुड व्यापारी से साढ़े चार लाख रुपए की ठगी

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
प्लाइवुड व्यापारी से दिल्ली के ठग ने ठगी कर दी। प्लाइवुड लेने के नाम पर ढाई लाख रुपए की पेमेंट आरटीजीएस से भेजने के नाम पर फर्जी मैसेज भेज दिया और इसके बाद दो लाख रुपए दोस्त के अकाउंट में उधार लेकर व्यापारी से ट्रांसफर करा लिए। ठगी का खुलासा तब हुआ जब बैंक में आरटीजीएस से पैसे आने की जानकारी लेने व्यापारी गया। वहां पता चला कि मैसेज फर्जी है। वहीं जिस फर्म के नाम पर माल खरीदा गया, उससे भी आरोपियों का कोई लेना देना नहीं मिला। व्यापारी की सवा साल पहले दी शिकायत पर पुलिस ने अब केस दर्ज किया है।

विष्णु गार्डन निवासी अशोक कुमार गर्ग ने एसपी को शिकायत दी थी कि उनकी महादेव सेल्स काॅर्पोरेशन के नाम से फर्म है। उसका बेटा विनीत और भतीजा विपुल गर्ग इस काम को देख रहे हैं। तीन अगस्त 2019 को उसके भतीजे विपुल के पास दिल्ली के ग्रीन पार्क निवासी राजेश ने फोन किया। उसने बताया कि वह उनका पुराना कस्टमर है। उसे कुछ माल चाहिए। तब उसने अपनी आरएम सेल्स काॅर्पोरेशन थापर ग्राउंड यमुनानगर फर्म बताई और कहा कि माह वहां भेजना है और वे पेमेंट उनके अकाउंट में आरटीजीएस कर देगा।

राजेश ने आरटीजीएस से उनके खाते में दो लाख, 50 हजार, 310 रुपए का मैसेज भेजा। उन्होंने माल भेज दिया। आरोपी ने फिर फोन किया और कहा कि उसके दोस्त को कुछ पैसे की जरूरत पड़ गई है। वह बाहर है। आरोपी ने विपुल से दिल्ली में ओबीसी के सतेंद्र गुप्ता नाम के व्यक्ति के खाते में दो लाख रुपए ट्रांसफर करा लिए। उन्होंने राजेश द्वारा कराए आरटीजीएस को लेकर बैंक में गए तो अकाउंट में पेमेंट नहीं आई थी और न ही आरटीजीएस शो हो रहा था। उन्होंने राजेश से बात की तो उसका नंबर बंद आया। उन्होंने बैंक मैनेजर को मैसेज दिखाया तो पता चला कि इस तरह का मैसेज बैंक की तरफ से नहीं भेजा गया।

