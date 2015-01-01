पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बयान:तीनों नए कृषि कानूनों से किसान की आमदनी बढ़ेगी : रविंद्र राजू

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा के प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री रविंद्र राजू शनिवार को यमुनानगर पहुंचे

भाजपा के प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री रविंद्र राजू ने शनिवार को यमुनानगर पहुंचकर यहां के पदाधिकारियों, जनप्रतिनिधियों व कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठक की। उन्होंने पार्टी की नीतियों व आगामी कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी दी। बैठक में रविंद्र राजू ने कहा कि सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को कर्म योगी बनना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता कभी थकता नहीं है, वह या तो जीतता है या सीखता है।

राजू ने जिला कार्यकारिणी के साथ अपने अनुभव साझा करते हुए कहा कि भाजपा के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के बदौलत आज पार्टी विश्व की सबसे बड़ी राजनीतिक पार्टी बन चुकी है। उन्होंने पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा पर हुए हमले की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि बंगाल चुनावों में इस बार जनता भाजपा का साथ देगी। मोदी सरकार द्वारा पारित तीनों कृषि कानूनों पर उन्हाेंने कहा कि इन कानूनों से किसान की आमदनी बढ़ेगी।

राजू के जिला कार्यालय पर पहली बार आने पर जिलाध्यक्ष राजेश सपरा, विधायक घनश्याम दास अरोड़ा, मेयर मदन चौहान, प्रदेश सहप्रवक्ता भारतभूषण जुआल, चेयरमैन रामनिवास गर्ग, जिला महामंत्री कृष्ण सिंगला, सुरेंद्र बनकट, चेयरपर्सन रोजी मलिक आंनद, पूर्व विधायक बलवंत सिंह सढ़ौरा, जिला परिषद चेयरमैन सोहनलाल गोयल, जगदीश विधार्थी, जिला उपाध्यक्ष सुमित गुप्ता, युवा मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष पुनीत बिंदल व कपिल मनीष गर्ग ने स्वागत किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें