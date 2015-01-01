पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता कार्यक्रम:किसान फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन को भी उतना ही महत्व दें, जितना खेती से जुड़ी तकनीकी को देते हैं: कांबोज

यमुनानगर19 मिनट पहले
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र दामला की ओर से बकाना गांव में फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन विषय पर जिला स्तरीय किसान मेला लगाया गया। मेले में कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कुलसचिव डॉ. बीआर कंबोज मुख्य अतिथि रहे। डॉ. कंबोज ने कहा कि किसानों को खेती के साथ-साथ फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन को भी उतना ही महत्व देना चाहिए जितना किसान खेती से जुड़ी तकनीकी को महत्व देता आ रहा है।

फसल के लिए जो पोषक तत्व आवश्यक होते हैं वह फसल अवशेषों में ही उपस्थित होते हैं, जिससे रासायनिक उर्वरकों की आवश्यकता किसान को बहुत ही कम पड़ेगी। कृषि उपनिदेशक डॉ. सुरेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि विभाग किसानों को फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन के लिए मशीनें उपलब्ध कराने, व्यक्तिगत खरीदने पर 50 प्रतिशत का अनुदान तथा समूह बनाकर कस्टम हायरिंग सेंटर के लिए 80 प्रतिशत का अनुदान दे रहा है। डॉ. रमेश पाल सैनी जिला उद्यान अधिकारी ने किसानों को बागवानी से जुड़ी विभिन्न स्कीमों की जानकारी दी।

डॉ. कुशल राज, कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वरिष्ठ संयोजक डॉ. एनके गोयल, शस्य विज्ञान के विशेषज्ञ डॉ. संदीप रावल ने मशीनी तकनीकी से फसल अवशेषों को निपटाने व पराली को व्यर्थ में जलाने को रोकने के बारे में बताया। वानिकी विशेषज्ञ डॉ. अनिल कुमार, मौसम विभाग के वैज्ञानिक डॉ. अजीत सिंह ने भी विचार रखे। मौके पर कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के स्टाफ सदस्य डॉ. करण सैनी, डॉ. अंकुश कांबोज, डॉ. गोविंद प्रसाद, तमिष व नितिन कुमार मौजूद रहे।

