  • Four Years Later, The Committee Of Three Principals Admitted The Female Teacher Hid The Matter Of The Court Case During The Promotion, The Investigation Committee Gave A Clean Chit To Its Officials

टीजीटी बनने का मामला:चार साल बाद तीन प्रिंसिपल की कमेटी ने माना-महिला टीचर ने प्रमोशन के समय कोर्ट केस की बात छिपाई, जांच कमेटी ने अपने अधिकारियों को दे दी क्लीनचिट

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोर्ट केस की बात छिपाकर प्रमोशन पाने वाली टीजीटी पुष्पा के मामले की जांच के लिए तीन प्रिंसिपल की जांच कमेटी ने अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंप दी। रिपोर्ट में क्लियर कहा गया कि प्रमोशन के दौरान टीचर ने कोर्ट केस की बात छिपाई। इसे अब कार्रवाई के लिए आगे भेजा गया। वहीं तीन प्रिंसिपल की कमेटी अपने अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कोई टिप्पणी नहीं कर पाई।

उन्होंने डीडीओ, बीईओ और डीईईओ को क्लीनचिट दे दी। इस तरह से जांच कमेटी पर भी सवाल उठ रहे हैं क्योंकि स्कूल प्रिंसिपल अपने विभाग के अधिकारियों के खिलाफ एक्शन के लिए कैसे लिख सकता है। सीएम विंडो पर दी शिकायत की जांच के लिए सहलेपुर स्कूल, सरांवा, साढौरा स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल की जांच कमेटी बनाई गई थी।

शिकायतकर्ता प्रीति रानी का खुला आरोप था कि कोर्ट केस होते हुए टीचर को प्रमोशन की फाइल को हरी झंडी देने वाले अधिकारी भी इसमें मिले हुए थे। तब के डीडीओ अब बीईओ हैं। तब के बीईओ रिटायर्ड हो चुके हैं। प्रीति का कहना है कि उसकी लड़ाई जारी रहेगी। जब कि गलत प्रमोशन लेने वाली टीचर की प्रमोशन रद्द नहीं की जाती और मिलीभगत करने वाले अधिकारियों पर एक्शन नहीं होता वह चुप नहीं बैठेगी। टीचर पुष्पा को साल 2016 में प्रमोशन दी गई थी। तब से प्रीति शिकायत कर रही थी, लेकिन अधिकारी प्रमोशन गलत होने की बात मानने को तैयार नहीं थे। पहली बार अधिकारियों ने माना कि गलत प्रमोशन हुई।

नए मकान की दीवारों पर पानी डालने को लेकर हुआ था झगड़ा, छह लोगों को इस केस में हुई सजा

साढौरा के मोहल्ला गोहानपुर निवासी सुनीता पत्नी हरबंसलाल की शिकायत थी कि वह अपने बेटे के साथ नए मकान की दीवार पर पानी डाल रही थी। इस दौरान पानी पड़ोसी रणजीत के मकान में गिर गया। इसी बात को लेकर उन्होंने उनसे झगड़ा शुरू कर दिया और उस पर और उसके बेटे पर हमला कर दिया। इसमें उन्हें काफी चोट लगी थी। तब इस मामले में साढौरा पुलिस ने 23 अप्रैल 2013 को रणजीत, अमन, सुनीता, सोनिया और टीचर दंपती मनीष और उसकी पत्नी पुष्पा पर केस दर्ज किया था। इस मामले में बिलासपुर कोर्ट ने 26 मार्च 2019 को सभी को दोषी करार देते हुए तीन-तीन साल की सजा और जुर्माना लगाया था। इस फैसले के खिलाफ दोषी पक्ष ने सेशन कोर्ट में अपील की हुई है। इस पर फैसला आना बाकी है। शिकायतकर्ता प्रीति पीड़ित परिवार से है।

दो बार प्रमोशन दी और दोनों बार वापस ली

मारपीट के मामले में दंपती टीचर आरोपी थे। दोनों को सजा हुई। बावजूद इसके शिक्षा विभाग ने टीचर पुष्पा के पति की दो बार प्रमोशन कर दी। लेकिन दोनों बार उसे कैंसिल कर दिया। गांव इस्माइलपुर के सरकारी स्कूल में जेबीटी तैनात मनीष कुमार को एक मार्च 2019 को जेबीटी से प्रमोशन देकर टीजीटी बना दिया गया। बाद में शिकायत होने पर प्रमोशन रद्द कर दी गई। वहीं दूसरी बार छह अक्टूबर 2020 को प्रमोशन दे दी गई। इस पर भी शिकायत हुई तो फिर से रद्द कर दी गई। जबकि मनीष की पत्नी पुष्पा को जेबीटी से एक अप्रैल 2016 को प्रमोशन देकर टीजीटी बना दिया गया। उनकी चार साल में एक बार भी प्रमोशन रद्द नहीं की गई। जबकि दोनों पर आरोप एक ही है कि कोर्ट केस की जानकारी विभाग को नहीं दी। पुष्पा इन दिनों जामनावाला स्कूल में तैनात हैं।

