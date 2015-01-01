पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अर्जुन मर्डर केस:शोक जताने पहुंचा दोस्त बोला-एक साल पहले अर्जुन को उसकी दूसरी पत्नी के जानकार ने दी थी धमकी

यमुनानगर7 घंटे पहले
गांव कांसली निवासी अर्जुन की हत्या के मामले में दूसरे दिन भी पुलिस हत्यारों तक नहीं पहुंच पाई। इसी बीच एक नई बात सामने आई। अर्जुन का एक दोस्त उनके घर पर शोक जताने पहुंचा। अर्जुन के बेटे शैंटी को उसने बताया कि उसके पिता ने गुलाब नगर निवासी महिला के जानकार के एक मामले में जमानत दी थी। तब दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों ने उसे धमकी दी थी। हत्या करने में वे भी शामिल हो सकते हैं। शैंटी ने बताया कि इसके बाद उन्होंने यह जानकारी पुलिस को भी दी।

उधर, वारदात के बाद से पुलिस अर्जुन के मोबाइल को खंगाल रही है। उसकी किस से किस समय बात हुई इसी पर पुलिस का पूरा जोर है। उसके मोबाइल पर बेटे के नाम से रात नौ बजकर छह मिनट पर मिस कॉल आई है। हालांकि उसके बेटे का कहना है कि उस दिन उसने अपने पिता पर फोन नहीं किया। वहीं मिस कॉल नौ बजकर छह मिनट पर होने से यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि हत्या उससे पहले कर दी गई।

रटौली गांव के लोगों का भी कहना था कि रात आठ बजे कुछ लोगों के बीच बहस होने की आवाज आई थी, लेकिन सोचा कि उस एरिया में लोग शराब पीते हैं। वे नशा कर बोल रहे होंगे। दूसरी पत्नी नहीं पहुंची घर पर, फोन भी नहीं किया| अर्जुन ने दो शादियां की हुई थी। उसकी दूसरी पत्नी गुलाब नगर में रहती है। अर्जुन की हत्या के बाद वह उसके घर पर एक बार भी नहीं आई। वहीं उसने फोन कर भी नहीं पूछा। हालांकि वह पूरी वारदात में शक के दायरे में है।

रटौली के पास मिला था अर्जुन का गला रेता शव

गांव कांसली निवासी 48 साल के अर्जुन का शव शुक्रवार सुबह रटौली के पास मिला था। उसकी गला रेता हुआ था। अर्जुन राज मिस्त्री था। वह वीरवार को घर से निकला था। रात को घर नहीं लौटा था। वह अक्सर घर पर कम आता था, क्योंकि उसने गुलाब नगर की महिला से दूसरी शादी की हुई थी। इसलिए परिजनों ने रात को उसकी तलाश भी नहीं की। सुबह शव सड़क पर पड़ा होने पर परिजन पहुंचे तो उन्होंने शिनाख्त की थी। फर्कपुर थाना पुलिस ने इस मामले में अर्जुन के बेटे शैंटी की शिकायत पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज किया हुआ है।

