भगौड़े का केस दर्ज:तीन करोड़ की धान की पेमेंट दबा दुबई फरार होने वाले नरेश पर भगौड़े का केस

यमुनानगर29 मिनट पहले
रामदेव इंटरनेशनल प्राइवेट फूड्स लिमिटेड करनाल के मालिक नरेश कुमार पर रादौर पुलिस ने भगौड़े का केस दर्ज किया है। आरोपी को साल 2017 में कोर्ट भगौड़ा घोषित कर चुकी है। लेकिन पुलिस ने अब उसके खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। इस तरह से अब रादौर थाने में नरेश के खिलाफ दो केस हैं। उसे आढ़तियों की तीन करोड़ रुपए की धान की पेमेंट न देने पर दर्ज हुए केस में भगौड़ा घोषित किया गया था। चार दिन पहले ही रादौर पुलिस ने नरेश को प्रोडक्शन रिमांड पर लिया था।

उसे शुक्रवार को ही दो दिन के रिमांड के बाद जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस उससे रिकवरी नहीं कर पाई। बता दें आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के प्रधान शिवकुमार ने साल 2016 में पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी कि रामदेव इंटरनेशनल प्राइवेट फूड्स लिमिटेड के डायरेक्टर करनाल निवासी नरेश और सुरेंद्र ने साल 2014 में रादौर मंडी में उनसे संपर्क किया। उन्होंने अपनी फर्म को चावल तैयार करने और बेचने का काम बताया। कहा कि वे रादौर से अच्छी किस्म की धान खरीदना चाहते हैं।

उसने उन पर विश्वास कर दिया और आरोपियों ने तीन करोड़ रुपए की धान उनसे खरीदी। तब उन्होंने कहा था कि वे 15 दिन में पेमेंट कर देंगे, लेकिन काफी समय के बाद भी पेमेंट नहीं दी। जब उसने आरोपियों को पेमेंट देने को कहा कि उन्होंने धमकी देने शुरू कर दी। कुछ बंदूकधारी लोगों को बुलाकर उन्हें डराया। इस तरह से दोनों ने उनके साथ ठगी की। इस मामले में रादौर पुलिस ने नरेश कुमार और सुरेंद्र कुमार पर 23 जून 2016 में धोखाधड़ी और धमकी देने का केस दर्ज किया था। 22 किसानों से धान ली थी।

600 करोड़ की देनदारी बताई जा रही आरोपी पर
आरोपी नरेश रामदेव इंटरनेशनल राइस मिल का मालिक है। वह काफी दिनों तक फरार रहा। बताया जा रहा है कि करीब 600 करोड़ रुपए उसे देने हैं। उस पर कई जगह केस दर्ज हैं। नरेश कुमार ने अक्टूबर माह में करनाल कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया था। तब वहां की पुलिस ने उसे रिमांड पर लेकर कई मामलों में पूछताछ की थी। आरोपी, उसकी पत्नी व अन्य पर कई बैंकों ने नई दिल्ली में सीबीआई में मामला दर्ज कराया था। तभी से आरोपी परिवार के साथ दुबई फरार हो गया था। बताया जाता है कि आरोपी नरेश कुमार को 414 करोड़ रुपए 6 बैंकों के देने हैं।

