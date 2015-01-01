पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शक:लव-मैरिज के एक साल बाद लड़की की मौत, मायके वाले बोले- हत्या हुई

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • संस्कार पर आए परिजनों ने बेटी के गले पर देखे निशान

लव मैरिज के बाद एक साल विवाहिता की मौत हो गई। उसके शव का संस्कार कर दिया। वहीं अब उसके मायके वालों ने हत्या का शक जताया है। इसे लेकर एसपी को शिकायत दी है। वहीं उनका आरोप है कि शिकायत थाने में भी दी थी लेकिन थाना पुलिस कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही। गांव दड़वा निवासी सुनीता ने एसपी को शिकायत दी है कि उसकी बेटी लालद्वारा के पास सांई होंडा ऑटो मोबाइल में काम करती थी। वहां एक और युवक काम करता था।

दोनों की अच्छी जान पहचान हो गई। उसने उसकी बेटी नेहा से शादी की बात कही। दोनों के राजी होने पर 28 नवंबर 2019 को शादी कर दी थी। दो माह तक दोनों ठीक रहे लेकिन इसके बाद उसकी बेटी को परेशान किया जाने लगा। उसकी बेटी की नौकरी तक छुड़वा दी। दहेज की मांग करनी शुरू कर दी। वहीं नेहा का पति किसी और लड़की से फोन पर बात करता था। उससे मिलने भी जाता था। इस बात का उसकी बेटी ने विरोध किया तो उसकी बेटी नेहा के साथ मारपीट की गई।

उसकी बेटी के पास लड़की हुई तो इस पर भी ताने मारे गए। 4 नवंबर को उनके पास सूचना आई कि नेहा की मौत हो गई और उसे हार्ट अटैक आया। जब बेटी की मौत पर गए तो वहां पर उन्होंने देखा कि बेटी के गले पर निशान थे। तब उसके ससुराल वालों ने जल्दबाजी में संस्कार कर दिया। उन्हें शक है कि उसकी बेटी की हत्या की गई। हत्या में उसका पति व ससुराल पक्ष के अन्य लोग हैं। उन्होंने एसपी से मांग की है कि इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार किया जाए।

