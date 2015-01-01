पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यमुनानगर:हायर एजुकेशन ने तैयार की आपका मित्र एप; तकनीकी व यूजी कोर्स की फीस से लेकर विभाग चेंज करने तक में करेगा मदद

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • इस एप को उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने पोर्टल पर अपलोड किया है, वेबसाइट खुलते ही होता है हाजिर, सवाल भी किए हुए हैं टाइप

स्टूडेंट्स की मदद के लिए हायर एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से आपका मित्र लांच किया गया है। इसकी मदद वेबसाइट खुलते ही मिलती है। इसके माध्यम से स्टूडेंट यूजी और पीजी कोर्स को लेकर फीस से लेकर सब्जेक्ट और डिपार्टमेंट बदलने तक की जानकारी ऑनलाइन ले सकेंगे। अभी तक इसके लिए स्टूडेंट्स को क्लर्कों के चक्कर लगाने पड़ते थे। अब इनकी समस्या का ऑनलाइन हल हो जाएग। प्रिंसिपल डॉ. एचएस कंग का कहना है कि उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के आपका मित्र से स्टूडेंट्स को मदद मिलेगी। उनकी क्वारिज ऑनलाइन हल हो जाएगी।

उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के आपका मित्र पर स्टूडेंट पोर्टल पर स्काॅलरशिप, कॉलेज संबंधी शिकायत, सोशल मीडिया, ई कंटेंट, पासपोर्ट एंड ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, ब्लड डोनेशन, चेंज डिपार्टमेंट को इसमें शामिल किया गया है। ये यूजी और पीजी कोर्स के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए है। इसकी खास बात यह है कि इसमें स्टूडेंट को कुछ टाइप नहीं करना है। सभी सवाल टाइप किए गए हैं। स्टूडेंट को केवल चयन करता है। उस पर क्लिक करना है। पलक झपकते ही सवाल का जवाब सामने प्रस्तुत होगा।

इस पोर्टल से स्टूडेंट्स स्काॅलरशिप की जानकारी के लिए क्लर्क नहीं बल्कि ऑनलाइन हल ले सकेंगे। कई स्टूडेंट्स ऐसे हैं जिनको इसका लाभ मिलता है। जानकारी के अभाव में नहीं ले पाते हैं। ऐसे ही अब कॉलेज स्तर पर पासपोर्ट एंड ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनते हैं। इसको लेकर भी स्टूडेंट्स दुविधा में रहते हैं। संबंधित प्रोफेसर से जानकारी नहीं ले पाते हैं। इनकी समस्या ऑनलाइन हल हो जाएगी। ऑनलाइन मित्र से पूछकर फार्म भरने की सुविधा है। अगर ब्लड डोनेशन को लेकर दुविधा है तो उसका समाधान भी किया गया है। स्टूडेंट प्रवीण, रोहित, आरती व सुनीता का कहना है कि हायर एजुकेशन के आपका मित्र काफी मददगार है। जिन सवालों का जवाब लेने के लिए उनको प्रोफेसर या कॉलेज में फोन करना पड़ता था, इनके जवाब उनको ऑनलाइन उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के आपका मित्र से मिल जाएंगे। ये सुविधाजनक है। इसमें टाइप करने की भी जरूरत नहीं है।

जैसे ही हायर एजुकेशन का पोर्टल खोलते हैं तभी आपका मित्र सामने आ जाता है। इस पर क्लिक करते ही दो ऑप्शन सामने आते हैं। हायर एजुकेशन और दूसरा टेक्निकल। अगर हायर एजुकेशन पर क्लिक करते हैं तो इससे संबंधित सवाल सामने आ जाएंगे। इसी तरह अगर टेक्निकल पर क्लिक करते हैं तो उससे जुड़े सवाल सामने आएंगे। सबसे पहले इस पर नाम टाइप करना है। नाम टाइप करते ही यह वर्किंग शुरू कर देता है। जैसे रोहित भरा है तो रोहित मैं आपका मित्र। ये सामने प्रस्तुत रहता है।

