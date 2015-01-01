पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिव्यांग महिला का आरोप:पति ने तीन तलाक दिया, दूसरा बंधक बनाकर रेप करता रहा और पहले से शादीशुदा निकला, केस दर्ज

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विजय कॉलोनी निवासी रिजवान ने उसकी ज्वेलरी भी हड़प ली, साथ ही शादी की बात कह कोरे कागज पर साइन भी करवा लिए

तलाकशुदा दिव्यांग महिला की शिकायत पर महिला थाना पुलिस ने रेप का केस दर्ज किया है। दिव्यांग महिला ने आरोप लगाया कि उसे बंधक बनाकर रखा गया और पहले से शादीशुदा व्यक्ति उसके साथ रेप करता रहा।

उसने उसकी ज्वैलरी भी हड़प ली। जगाधरी की विजय कॉलोनी निवासी रिजवान के खिलाफ दिव्यांग महिला ने शिकायत दी है कि उसकी 11 साल पहले जिससे निकाह हुअा था, उससे उसका मुस्लिम रीति रिवाज के साथ तलाक हो गया था। इसके बाद वह अपने दो बच्चों के साथ मायके में रह रही थी। वहां पर रिजवान का आना जाना था।

उसने उससे बात करनी शुरू की और वह कहता था कि वह उससे निकाह कर लेगा। एक दिन वह उसे कैंप में ले गया। वहां पर एक कमरे में बंधक बनाकर रखा और उसके साथ रेप किया। इसके बाद भी वह उसने कई बार रेप किया। वह कहता था कि जल्द ही निकाह कर लेगा। उसने उसके सभी आभूषण भी हड़प लिए। वहीं कुछ कोरे कागजात पर साइन करा लिए हैं। अब वह उससे शादी करने को तैयार नहीं है।

महिला का कहना है कि उसे पता चला है कि रिजवान पहले से शादीशुदा है। 15 नवंबर को उसने निकाह करने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद शिकायत पुलिस को दी। महिला की इस शिकायत पर रिजवान के खिलाफ महिला थाना पुलिस ने धारा- 323, 342, 376 और 506 में केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें