पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भाकियू की चेतावनी:किसान ने नहीं दिया ब्याज तो बैंक ने 4 माह की पेंशन की काटी राशि, रोष

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिलाध्यक्ष सुभाष गुर्जर मंगलवार को ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष सरस्वती नगर बजिंद्र सिंह राणा के साथ पंजाब नेशनल बैंक गुंदियाना में पहुंचे। उन्होंने बताया कि गांव महमदपुर के किसान जगमाल सिंह ने बैंक से साढ़े 4 लाख रुपए का लोन लिया था। फसल का भुगतान न होने के कारण किसान बैंक का ब्याज देने में असमर्थ था। उसी बैंक में किसान का बुढ़ापा पेंशन का खाता है।

बैंक द्वारा किसान के खाते से बुढ़ापा पेंशन के जो 2250 रुपए मिलते हैं, उसके खाते से 4 महीने की पेंशन काट ली गई। किसान जगमाल सिंह ने किसान यूनियन के सदस्यों से सूचित किया। भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिला अध्यक्ष सुभाष गुर्जर ने मौके पर पहुंचकर बैंक मैनेजर से बातचीत की और बैंक से किसान को उसकी 4 महीने की पेंशन वापस दिलवाई। इस अवसर पर भाकियू जिला अध्यक्ष सुभाष गुर्जर ने कहा कि किसान पहले ही लॉकडाउन के चलते परेशान है।

आज किसान को धान बिकने और उसके भुगतान की को कोई उम्मीद नहीं है। ऐसे में किसान कहां से बैंक का कर्जा अदा करे। किसान को घर चलाने के लाले पड़े हुए हैं। यदि किसी किसान को परेशान किया या किसी भी सरकारी कार्यालय में किसानों के साथ बदसलूकी की गई तो उनको किसी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। किसान चारों तरफ से परेशान हैं। इस अवसर पर उदय सिंह कुंजल प्रधान रादौर, रमेश ढिल्लों जिला महासचिव, दिलबाग सिंह ताहरपुर युवा किसान नेता, प्रदीप राणा गोलनी, सतबीर सिंह मसाना जट्टान उपप्रधान सरस्वती नगर मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें