चेतावनी:किसान या मजदूर का बिजली मीटर उतारा तो अधिकारी को वहीं बना लेंगे बंधक: गुर्जर

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भारतीय किसान यूनियन ने बिजली निगम के एसई ऑफिस पर किया प्रदर्शन

भारतीय किसान यूनियन ने बिजली निगम के एसई ऑफिस पर प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष प्रदीप नगला और जिलाध्यक्ष सुभाष गुर्जर ने बताया कि 5 अक्टूबर को बरवाला में भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता चौधरी राकेश टिकैत की अध्यक्षता में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रतन मान के निर्देशानुसार कड़े फैसले लिए गए थे जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि जब सरकार ने किसानों को तीन काले कानून लाकर किसानों को बर्बाद करने का काम किया है तो किसान सरकार की हर तुगलकी फरमानों का भी डटकर विरोध करेंगे।

किसी भी सांसद, मंत्री, विधायक को किसी भी गांव में घुसने नहीं दिया जाएगा। भारतीय किसानों के जिला अध्यक्ष सुभाष गुर्जर ने कहा कि बिजली का बिल न भरने के कारण यमुनानगर जिला में किसानों के घरों के मीटर उतारे जा रहे हैं जिससे किसानों में रोष है। जब तक किसान की धान की फसल का भुगतान नहीं होता तब तक किसान बिल नहीं भरेंगे। अगर बिजली विभाग के अधिकारी किसी किसान या मजदूर के गांव में मीटर उतारने जाएंगे तो उसको वहीं बंधक बनाया जाएगा जिसकी जिम्मेदारी खुद प्रशासन की होगी।

उन्होंने मांग की कि किसानों को परेशान न करे। किसान और मजदूर के रुके हुए बिलों के जुर्माना दोबारा माफ करने की स्कीम में लाया जाए। किसान को पराली जलाने के नाम पर डराया धमकाया जा रहा है। किसानों पर झूठे मुकदमे दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के अधिकारियों से चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि किसी भी किसान को कमजोर न समझें। अगर किसी भी अधिकारी ने किसी भी किसान के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया या जुर्माना किया या किसी किसान का मीटर उतारा और किसान के साथ किसी भी कार्यालय में बदसलूकी की तो उस अधिकारी को किसी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

1 जनवरी 2021 से सरकार से सारे लेन-देन बंद करेंगे : सुभाष
सुभाष गुर्जर ने बताया कि भारतीय किसान यूनियन में एक कड़ा फैसला भी लिया हुआ है कि 1 जनवरी 2021 से सरकार से सारे लेन-देन बंद कर दिए जाएंगे। जैसे बिजली का बिल, बैंक का कर्जा और अन्य कोई भी टैक्स हो या टोल टैक्स नहीं देंगे। मौके पर जयपाल चमराेड़ी, सुखदेव सिंह, उदय सिंह, बजिंदर सिंह राणा, सुभाष शर्मा, रमेश ढिल्लों, सुभाष दहिया, धर्मवीर अमलोहा, गुरदयाल सिंह, रघुवीर सिंह, जनक पांडो, कर्णवीर, दिलबाग सिंह, प्रदीप राणा गोलनी, सतबीर सिंह, समय सिंह व नायब सिंह मौजूद रहे।

