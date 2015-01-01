पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोस्ती कार्यक्रम:अगर हमें देश का भविष्य संवारना है तो बच्चों को तंदुरुस्त व साक्षर बनाना होगा : अलका

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
चेरिटेबल महिला एवं बाल विकास केंद्र द्वारा ईच वन टीच वन के सहयोग से चलाए जा रहे जरूरतमंदों बच्चों के मुफ्त शिक्षा केंद्र में चाइल्ड लाइन टीम ने बच्चों के साथ चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया। बच्चों को उनके अधिकारों के बारे में जानकारी दी। संस्था की संस्थापक अलका शर्मा ने कहा कि हम सभी को बच्चों के अधिकारों की वकालत करने के लिए उन्हें बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रेरित करना चाहिए।

बच्चे हमारे देश का भविष्य हैं। अगर बच्चे अपने अधिकारों से वंचित रह जाएंगे तो एक बेहतर दुनिया का निर्माण किस तरह होगा। इसके लिए सभी बच्चों को उनको उनका जीवन जीने का अधिकार, संरक्षण का अधिकार, सहभागिता का अधिकार और उनके विकास का अधिकार है। संस्था की सदस्य मीनू तलूजा ने भी कहा कि सभी बच्चे देश के विकास की नींव है। अगर हमें देश का भविष्य संवारना है तो बच्चों को तंदुरुस्त और साक्षर बनाना होगा बच्चों को अपने परिवार की भाषा और तौर-तरीकों को सीखने का पूरा अधिकार है।

चाइल्ड लाइन की निर्देशिका डॉ. अंजू वाजपेई ने कहा कि जो परिवार अपने बच्चों का भरण पोषण करने में असमर्थ है, उनको आर्थिक सहायता उपलब्ध कराना सरकार का दायित्व है। बाल अधिकारों के अनुसार बचपन अर्थात उनके शारीरिक और मानसिक अपरिपक्वता के दौरान बच्चों को कानूनी सुरक्षा प्रदान करना, उनकी देखभाल और और संरक्षण करना हम सभी का उत्तरदायित्व है।

चाइल्ड लाइन के समन्वयक भानू प्रताप ने कहा कि जब भी किसी भी बच्चे को कोई भी परेशानी हो, उसके लिए चाइल्ड लाइन 1098 पर इसकी सूचना दी जा सकती है। बच्चों को यौन विषयों को लेकर जागरूक करने को लेकर कोमल मूवी का प्रीमियर दिखाकर उनको सुरक्षित स्पर्श व असुरक्षित स्पर्श के बारे में विस्तार से समझाया। सभी बच्चों के साथ पतंग बाजी का आयोजन किया गया।

