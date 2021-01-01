पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रजिस्ट्रेशन में हुई गड़बड़ी:चरखी दादरी में गिरोह के लोग जगाधरी से रजिस्टर्ड कराते थे नीलाम हुई गाड़ियां

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • 11 माह पहले शिकायत हुई थी, अधिकारियों ने शिकायतकर्ता को फाइलें दिखाकर कर दी थी रफादफा
  • शिकायतकर्ता का दावा- हजारों गाड़ियाें के रजिस्ट्रेशन में हुई गड़बड़ी

जगाधरी एसडीएम ऑफिस से अटैच ई-दिशा और सरल केंद्र में फाइनेंस के नीलाम हुए वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन में परत दर परत नई बातें सामने आ रही हैं। एक गिरोह चरखीदादरी में भी वाहनों का जगाधरी से रजिस्ट्रेशन का काम कर रहा था। इस बात का पता चलते ही चरखीदादरी के ही दो लोगों ने शिकायत की थी। पहली शिकायत फरवरी 2020 में और दूसरी जुलाई 2020 में हुई थी।

इन शिकायत में तत्कालीन एसडीएम से लेकर क्लर्क तक पर दलालों के साथ मिला होने का सीधा आरोप था। इन आरोपों को कागजों में ही दबा दिया गया। दैनिक भास्कर के हाथ वे दोनों शिकायत लगी हैं जो चरखीदादरी के लोगों ने सीएम को भेजी थी।

इस पर कई माह जांच चली। अधिकारियों ने शिकायत देने वाले को कुछ कागजात दिखाकर संतुष्ट कर दिया था और शिकायतों का निपटान कर दिया था। वहीं तब उन्होंने आरटीआई में भी कुछ जानकारी मांगी थी लेकिन नहीं दी गई। शिकायत करने वाले जितेंद्र का कहना है कि यह फर्जीवाड़ा इतना बड़ा है कि सही जांच हो जाए तो हजारों वाहनों के फर्जी तरीके से रजिस्ट्रेशन मिलेंगे लेकिन अब तक सही जांच नहीं हुई। वहीं शिकायतकर्ता के अनुसार यह गिरोह सिरसा, चरखीदादरी, बेरी व सोनीपत समेत अन्य जगह पर सक्रिय है।

22 फरवरी 2020 को चरखीदादरी के लोहारू निवासी जितेंद्र कुमार ने और 24 जुलाई को अमनदीप ने शिकायत दी थी कि एसडीएम जगाधरी के कर्मचारी नीलाम हुई गाड़ियां एचआर-02-एटी-8167, एचआर-02एएस-9250, एचआर-02-एएस-9282, एचआर-02-एटी-7688, एचआर-02-एटी-7253, एचआर-02-एएस-4458 का रजिस्ट्रेशन करने में कागजात में छेड़छाड़ और भ्रष्टाचार किया गया है।

इसमें अधिकारी, लिपिक रजिस्ट्रेशन, कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर ने छेड़छाड़ की है जिसकी वजह से नीलाम की गाड़ियों का टैक्स बहुत कम लिया गया। इन सभी गाड़ियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन करने के लिए 10 से 35 हजार रुपए तक का टैक्स ही वसूला गया। इस तरह से सरकार को राजस्व का नुकसान पहुंचाया गया। यह बहुत बड़ा मामला है। नीलाम वाहनों की फिटनेस नए वाहनों के बराबर दिखाई गई। इस शिकायत पर लंबी जांच चली। बाद में जितेंद्र ने कहा कि उसने जो शिकायत दी थी, उसके बाद उसने रिकाॅर्ड का अवलोकन किया। इसमें सभी काम नियम अनुसार मिला। अपनी शिकायत पर वह कोई कार्यवाही नहीं चाहता।

काउंटर पर बैठने वाले 11 कर्मचारियों ने तब यह दिए थे बयान| तब सभी कर्मचारियों के बयान दर्ज कर जांच की गई थी। इसमें कर्मचारी गगनदीप, मूलचंद, विपिन, कमलेश, नीरज, खुश्बू, राधा, शुभम, कुनाल, भारत और सोहन के बयान हुए थे तो उन्होंने कहा था कि किसी भी फाइल के कागजात चेक होने और क्लर्क के मार्क करने के बाद ही कंप्यूटर में फीस काटी जाती है। शिकायत में लगाए गए आरोप बेबुनियाद है। इसके बाद 27 मई को इस शिकायत को बंद कर दिया गया था। आरसी क्लर्क ने लिखित में दिया था नीलामी के वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन में गड़बड़ी हुई तो वह जिम्मेदार| अगस्त 2020 में राजेंद्र सिंह ने भी अपनी सफाई दी थी। उसने पहले नीलामी की गाड़ियां रजिस्टर्ड की थी। उनकी जिम्मेदारी उसकी है। अगर इन गाड़ियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन में कोई गड़बड़ी मिलती है तो जिम्मेदारी उसकी है। इनका रजिस्ट्रेशन नियम अनुसार उसके द्वारा ही किया गया है। उसके द्वारा फाइलों को मार्क कर ही फीस काटी थी। अगर कोई गड़बड़ी मिलती है तो जिम्मेदारी उसकी होगी।

बता दें कि 14 जनवरी को सिरसा पुलिस ने जगाधरी में रजिस्टर्ड गाड़ियां पकड़ी। इनके रजिस्ट्रेशन में गड़बड़ी थी। इस मामले में रोहतक के सुनील चिटकारा को गिरफ्तार किया। उसने 600 गाड़ियों के कागजातों में फर्जीवाड़े की बात कबूली। जगाधरी एसडीएम आॅफिस के कर्मचारी राजेंद्र और अमित के मिले होने की बात कबूली। इस मामले में पुलिस दो एफआईआर दर्ज की हैं।

रिश्वत के आरोप अमित पर लगे थे

जुलाई 2020 में आरोपी अमित की तरफ से एसडीएम को अपनी सफाई दी थी कि वह सरल प्रोजेक्ट की मॉनिटरिंग का काम करता है। उसकी ड्यूटी किसी भी काउंटर नहीं है। वह कोई रसीद नहीं काटता। वहीं उसने किसी से कोई रिश्वत नहीं ली। वहीं जो शिकायत उसके दी गई है, वह झूठी है। इसके साथ ही वह शिकायतकर्ता को भी नहीं जानता।

