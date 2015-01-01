पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स को मदद:पीएम स्वनिधि में 456 स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स ने ही किए आवेदन, उसमें भी 118 को ही ‌‌~10 हजार लोन मंजूर

यमुनानगर2 दिन पहले
  • लोन के लिए आवेदन की 119 फाइलें डिस्बर्स्ड बाकी बैंकों में पेंडिंग

कोरोना काल में आर्थिक रूप से प्रभावित हुए स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स को पीएम स्वनिधि स्कीम से लोन दिलाने में अपना जिला बाकियों से पिछड़ रहा है। हालांकि शुरुआत में प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए कैंप लगे और आवेदन आने लगे। इसके बाद स्कीम में रूचि कम होती गई। नगर निगम यमुनानगर-जगाधरी सहित रादौर व साढौरा नगरपालिकाओं में लोन के लिए आवेदन करने वाले 456 स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स में 118 का ही लोन सेंक्शन हो पाया जबकि 119 फाइलें डिस्बर्स्ड व अन्य बैंकों में पेंडिंग हैं।

बता दें कि 24 मार्च या उससे पहले विक्रय गतिविधि कर रहे स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स को स्कीम के तहत 10 हजार तक लोन के लिए पीएम स्वनिधि डॉट एमओएचयूए डॉट जीओवी डॉट इन वेब पोर्टल पर आवेदन करना है। यहां नगर निगम से मिले एसआरएन नंबर या सिफारिशी पत्र (लेटर ऑफ रिक्मंडेशन) के साथ आधार व वोटर कार्ड के फोटो अपलोड करने है। साथ ही मोबाइल नंबर व जिस बैंक से लोन लेना चाहते हैं, वह बताना है। नगर निगम टीम की फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन के बाद पोर्टल पर किए आवेदन संबंधित बैंक के पास जाएंगे, जहां से वेंडर्स को लोन सेंक्शन होने पर मोबाइल पर संदेश आएगा।

संबंधित ब्रांच में संदेश दिखाने पर लोन राशि खाते में डाली जाएगी। 10 हजार लोन की वापसी 12 मासिक किश्तों में करनी है। इस पर सात प्रतिशत ब्याज सब्सिडी व डिजिटल लेन-देन प्रक्रिया अपनाने पर 50 से 100 रुपये मासिक कैशबैक का प्रावधान है। नगर निगम यमुनानगर-जगाधरी में 354 आवेदकों में 81 के लोन सेंक्शंड| बीते अगस्त से सितंबर तक नगर निगम व नगर पालिकाओं ने स्कीम का प्रचार प्रसार किया, वहीं कई जगह कैंप लगाकर स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स को सिफारिशी पत्र देकर स्कीम में आवेदन के लिए जागरुक किया।

तब लगातार स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स के स्कीम में ऑनलाइन आवेदन हुए, लेकिन उसके बाद से स्कीम में रुझान नहीं दिखा। नगर निगम यमुनानगर जगाधरी में कुल 1019 स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स रजिस्टर्ड हैं लेकिन स्कीम में आवेदन 354 ही हो पाए, जिनमें 81 के लोन सेंक्शन हो पाए जबकि 89 की फाइल डिस्बर्स्ड व बाकी पेंडिंग में हैं। इसी तरह रादौर नगर पालिका के अंतर्गत 78 आवेदनों में 20 के लोन सेंक्शन हुए व 29 फाइलें डिस्बर्स्ड हुईं व बाकी पेंडिंग में हैं। साढौरा में भी 24 आवेदनों में 17 के लोन सेंक्शन्ड व 1 फाइल डिस्बर्स्ड के बाद बाकी मामले पेंडिंग में हैं।

रेहड़ी व फड़ी लगाने वालों से अपील है कि स्कीम के तहत कोरोना काल में आर्थिक परेशानियों के चलते लोन की आवश्यकता है तो आवेदन के लिए आगे आएं। ऑनलाइन आवेदन में किसी तरह की परेशानी आने या नगर निगम में रजिस्ट्रेशन न होने पर लेटर ऑफ रिक्मंडेशन के लिए नगर निगम कार्यालय में संपर्क करें, उनकी मदद की जाएगी। -विपिन गुप्ता, सिटी प्लानिंग ऑफिसर, नगर निगम यमुनानगर-जगाधरी।

