प्रदर्शन:थर्मल यूनिट बंद करने की बजाए नई तकनीक से लगाई जाएं : अनिल कंबोज

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
उत्तरी हरियाणा बिजली विभाग निगम के कार्यकारी अभियंता के ऑफिस के सामने बिजली कर्मचारियों ने बिजली के निजीकरण पर सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। यूनिट प्रधान अनिल कंबोज व संचालन यूनिट सचिव पवन हांडा द्वारा किया गया। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि निजीकरण से रोजगार भी घट जाएंगे। सरकार को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि बिजली विभाग का निजीकरण बंद करे, नहीं तो आने वाले समय मे प्रदेश भर में आंदोलनों को तेज किया जाएगा।

यूनिट उपप्रधान सतीश जांगड़ा ने बताया कि बिजली निगमों में ठेकेदारों के माध्यम से कार्यरत कच्चे कर्मचारियों को ठेकेदार को बीच से निकालकर सीधे निगमों के रोल पर रखा जाए, समान काम समान वेतन का निर्णय लागू किया जाए। ईएसआई की सेवा को वेतन की सीमा से न जोड़ा जाए, नियमित कर्मचारियों की तरह कच्चे कर्मचारियों को भी एक्स ग्रेशिया नौकरी व लास्ट पे ड्रोन का लाभ दिया जाए। नौकरी के पहले व अंतिम 5 वर्ष की शर्त को हटाया जाए।

थर्मल की यूनिटों को बंद करने की बजाय नई प्रदूषण नियंत्रण तकनीक से थर्मल की यूनिटें लगाई जाएं। निगमों के हर प्रकार के कार्य ठेके पर देने की बजाय स्वयं निगमों द्वारा ही किए जाएं। बिजली के बढ़े हुए ढांचे, वर्कलोड व लाइनों की लंबाई के अनुसार नए पद सृजित कर के नियमित भर्तियां की जाएं। ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी रद्द की जाए। मौके पर करणवीर सलेमपुर भारतीय किसान यूनियन ब्लॉक उपप्रधान छछरौली, समय सिंह मनोज कुमार, अमित सिंह, अमरीक सिंह, प्रदीप कुमार राधे सिंह, चूहर सिंह, रणवीर सिंह मौजूद रहे।

