पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कृषि सुविधा:ट्रस्ट मॉडल के आधार पर होगा सब्जी व बागवानी फसलों का बीमा, प्रदेश सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थोड़ी सी राशि देकर किसान अब सब्जी व बागवानी फसलों का बीमा करा सकते हैं। प्रदेश सरकार ने इस योजना को मंजूरी दी है। प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना की तर्ज पर ट्रस्ट मॉडल आधार पर सब्जी व बागवानी फसलाें के लिए 2.5 प्रतिशत के मामूली प्रीमियम पर 40 हजार रुपए प्रति एकड़ बीमा कवर दिया जाएगा।

ऐसे में प्रदेश के लोनी व गैर लोनी किसान अब सरकार की इस कल्याणकारी योजना के तहत अपनी सब्जी व बागवानी फसलाें का बीमा करा कर प्राकृतिक आपदा से फसलों को नुकसान होने की स्थिति में भरपाई के लिए 40 हजार रुपए पति एकड़ के हिसाब से मुआवजा ले सकेंगे। इससे किसानों को लाभ मिलेगा। बता दें कि हर साल प्राकृतिक आपदाओं से फसल खराब हो जाती है। इससे किसानों को आर्थिक नुकसान हो जाता है। इसके चलते अन्नदाता लगातार कर्ज के बोझ तले दबता चला जाता है।

संसद में उठते मुद्दों को ध्यान रखते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने अन्नदाता के इस नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए कई साल पहले प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना लागू की थी। वर्तमान में योजना केवल अनाज की फसलों पर लागू हैं। अब सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना की तर्ज पर अपने स्तर पर ट्रस्ट मॉडल आधार पर सब्जी व बागवानी फसलों का मात्र ढाई प्रतिशत प्रीमियम पर बीमा कर किसानों को प्रति एकड़ 40 हजार रुपए बीमा कवर देने की मंजूरी दी है।

इन फसलों का होगा बीमा

इस बीमा योजना के तहत अब प्रदेश का किसान टमाटर, प्याज, आलू, बंद गोभी, मटर, गाजर, भिंडी, लौकी, करेला, बैंगन, हरी मिर्च, शिमला मिर्च, फूल गोभी, मूली का बीमा करा सकते हैं। बागवानी में किन्नू, अमरूद, आम, बेर, हल्दी, लहसुन का बीमा 2.5 प्रतिशत का प्रीमियम देकर करा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें