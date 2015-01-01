पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों को नहीं पता-किसने कर दी नहर में नाली की निकासी

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पश्चिमी यमुना नहर पर निरीक्षण करने आई टीम समय देने मांग कर लौटी

सिंचाई विभाग के एक्सईएन विनोद कुमार शुक्रवार को टीम के साथ बूड़िया पश्चिमी नहर का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। यहां नहर में नाली के पानी की निकासी पर लोगों से बोले कि उन्हें इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। समय दिया जाए। सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगाने का कार्य जल्द शुरू होने की संभावना है। फिर से दिक्कत नहीं रहेगी। पानी ट्रीट होकर गिरेगा।

भाजपा नेता संजय शर्मा का कहना है कि जब टीम आई तो वह मौके पर ही थे। अधिकारी बता रहे थे कि उन्हें इसकी जानकारी नहीं है कि किसने नहर में नाली के पानी की निकासी की है। इस समस्या को दूर कर दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए थोड़ा समय दिया जाए। 20 मिनट रुकने के बाद टीम लौट गई।

लॉकडाउन से पहले ही यहां सीवरेज लाइन डाली गई है। सीवरेज के कनेक्शन नहीं हुए हैं। निकासी भी सीवरेज में कही नहीं गई। नालियों में ही पानी बह रहा है। बाजार के नजदीक तो आए दिन ओवरफ्लो की समस्या रहती है। मुख्य द्वार पर ही पानी जमा रहता है। जिससे लोगों की दिक्कत बढ़ती है। अगर सीवरेज लाइन ठीक काम करेगी तो निकासी की समस्या का समाधान हो सकता है।

किसानों ने सीएम विंडो पर दी थी शिकायत
किसानों ने सीएम विंडो पर शिकायत दी थी कि प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बूड़िया के नजदीक पानी निकासी नहीं है। इस पर नगर निगम की ओर से यहां निकासी की व्यवस्था कराई गई। इसके लिए सीवरेज लाइन डाली गई। निकासी सीवरेज में करने की बजाए सीधे पश्चिमी यमुना नहर में कर दी। इस कार्य से लोगों की आस्था को ठेस पहुंची है। इन लोगों की भी प्रशासन से मांग है कि पानी निकासी नहर में न कर कहीं दूसरी जगह की जाए।

