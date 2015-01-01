पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरी गाज:खुद पर काेर्ट केस की बात विभाग से छिपा जेबीटी ने ली थी प्रमाेशन, चार साल बाद रद्द

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दंपती टीचर पर मारपीट का केस कोर्ट में चल रहा था, पति की प्रमोशन दो बार हो चुकी रद्द
  • प्रमोशन की फाइल अप्रूव करने वाले प्रिंसिपल और बीईओ से किया जवाब तलब

कोर्ट केस की बात छिपाकर प्रमोशन पाने वाली जेबीटी पुष्पा देवी की चार साल बाद प्रमोशन रद्द कर दी गई। वहीं अब टीचर की प्रमोशन की फाइल को अप्रूव करने वाले तत्कालीन प्रिंसिपल और बीईओ पर भी गाज गिरनी तय है, क्योंकि डायरेक्टर एलीमेंट्री की ओर जारी किए गए प्रमोशन रद्द के आदेशों में प्रिंसिपल और बीईओ की भी लापरवाही मानी है।

टीचर पुष्पा ने सेल्फ डिक्लेरेशन में उस पर कोई केस पेंडिंग न होने की बात कही थी।

इन दोनों अधिकारियों ने उसे ही सही मान लिया और प्रमोशन केस आगे भेज दिया। इनसे भी अब जबाव मांगा गया है। जेबीटी पुष्पा पर सेक्शन सात के तरह एक्शन लेने के भी निर्देश दिए हैं। सात दिन में डीईईओ को एक्शन लेकर रिपोर्ट भेजनी है।

चार साल पहले जब टीचर को प्रमोशन दी गई तब स्कूल प्रिंसिपल अख्तर अली थे, जो अब यमुनानगर बीईओ हैं। वहीं उस समय बीईओ रामचंद्र थे। रामचंद्र रिटायर्ड हो चुके हैं। अब यह देखने वाली बात है कि विभाग ने टीचर पर तो एक्शन ले लिया, लेकिन प्रमोशन की फाइल अप्रूव कर आगे भेजने वालों पर क्या एक्शन होता है।

वहीं इस मामले काे उठाने वाली प्रीति का कहना है कि सच्चाई की अब जीत हुई है। उनकी लड़ाई तब तक जारी रहेगी, जब तक प्रमोशन केस आगे भेजने वाले अधिकारियों पर एक्शन नहीं होता क्योंकि अगर अधिकारी ईमानदारी और निष्ठा से काम करते तो 4 साल पहले गलत प्रमोशन न होती। गलत प्रमोशन होने के बाद विभाग के कुछ अधिकारी उनकी शिकायतों को दबाते रहे। 3 प्रिंसिपल की जांच कमेटी अधिकारियों को दे चुकी थी क्लीनचिट|

कोर्ट केस की बात छिपाकर प्रमोशन पाने वाली जेबीटी पुष्पा के मामले की जांच के लिए तीन प्रिंसिपल की जांच कमेटी बनाई गई थी। जांच कमेटी ने पुष्पा के कोर्ट केस छिपाने की बात को तो कहा था, लेकिन प्रमोशन केस को आगे भेजने वाले अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कोई टिप्पणी नहीं कर पाई थी। उन्होंने डीडीओ (प्रिंसिपल), बीईओ को क्लीनचिट दी थी। सीएम विंडो पर दी शिकायत की जांच के लिए सहलेपुर स्कूल, सरांवा, साढौरा स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल की जांच कमेटी बनाई गई थी।

महिला टीचर के पति को दो बार प्रमोशन दी और दोनों बार वापस ली गई| मारपीट मामले में दंपती टीचर आरोपी थे। दोनों को सजा हुई। बावजूद इसके शिक्षा विभाग ने टीचर पुष्पा के पति की दो बार प्रमोशन कर दी लेकिन दोनों बार कैंसिल कर दिया। गांव इस्माइलपुर के सरकारी स्कूल में जेबीटी तैनात मनीष कुमार को एक मार्च 2019 को जेबीटी से प्रमोशन देकर टीजीटी बना दिया गया। बाद में शिकायत होने पर प्रमोशन रद्द कर दी गई।

वहीं दूसरी बार छह अक्टूबर 2020 को प्रमोशन दे दी गई। इस पर भी शिकायत हुई तो फिर से रद्द कर दी गई जबकि मनीष की पत्नी पुष्पा को जेबीटी से एक अप्रैल 2016 को प्रमोशन देकर टीजीटी बना दिया गया। वे जामुनावाला स्कूल में तैनात थी और स्कूल प्रिंसिपल का चार्ज भी उनके पास था। उनकी चार साल में एक बार भी प्रमोशन रद्द नहीं की गई। अब 17 नवंबर को डायरेक्टर एलीमेंट्री एजुकेशन की ओर से पुष्पा को जेबीटी बनाया गया।

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी नमिता कौशिक का कहना है कि जेबीटी पुष्पा की प्रमोशन वापस ले ली गई है। इसका लेटर भी हेड ऑफिस से आ चुका है। उन्हें रिलीव कर दिया गया है। वहीं जहां तक इस मामले में प्रमोशन केस भेजने वाले शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों की बात है उन पर क्या कार्यवाही की जाए, इस पर जल्द फैसला लिया जाएगा।

