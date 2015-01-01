पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी:गांवों में मूलभूत सुविधाओं का अभाव, जगमग योजना का विरोध करेंगे: सुखदेव

यमुनानगर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के सदस्यों ने किसानों के साथ सलेमपुर बांगर में जगमग योजना का विरोध किया। अध्यक्षता ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष सुखदेव सिंह व करणबीर सलेमपुर ने की। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक गांव में मूलभूत सुविधाएं मुहैया नहीं होगी, तब तक गांव में जगमग योजना नहीं आने दी जाएगी। बिजली निगम के अधिकारी ग्रामीणों पर मुकदमा दर्ज करने की धमकी दे रहे हैं। सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में अनेक समस्याएं हैं। सरकार आए दिन नए फरमान जारी कर लोगों को मुद्दों से भटका रही है।

सुखदेव सिंह ने कहा कि पराली जलाने के नाम पर किसानों के खिलाफ झूठे मुकदमे दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। भाकियू व किसान सरकार के हर ऐसे निर्णय का विरोध करेंगे, जो किसान विरोधी होगा। उनका कहना है कि गांव सलेमपुर में लोगों के लिए अपने घरों तक जाने का रास्ता भी नहीं है। गांव की गलियों में बिजली के खंभे लगे हैं। बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही से ट्रांसफार्मरों पर कटआउट स्विच नहीं लगाए गए हैं।

खेतों के ऊपर से गुजर रही हाई वोल्टेज तारें ढीली व जर्जर हैं। जिससे कभी भी जानमाल की हानि हो सकती है। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंचे एसएचओ थाना सदर जगाधरी ने किसानों को समझा बुझाकर शांत किया। मौके पर मनोज कुमार, नायब सिंह, अमरीक सिंह, प्रदीप कुमार, चूहड़ सिंह, रणवीर सिंह, राम सिंह, प्रेम सिंह, मामचंद, अमरजीत, करनैल सिंह, अमृतपाल सांगवान, दलबीर सिंह, कूड़ा राम, अमरीक सिंह, संदीप सांगवान माैजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें