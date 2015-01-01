पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाला लाजपतराय का बलिदान दिवस:लाला लाजपतराय ने की थी सबसे पहले पूर्ण स्वराज की मांग : वरयाम

जठलाना2 घंटे पहले
जठलाना | लाला लाजपतराय की प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित करते लोग।

इंकलाब मंदिर गुमथला राव में महान क्रांतिकारी लाला लाजपतराय का बलिदान दिवस मनाया गया। मंदिर संस्थापक एडवोकेट वरयाम सिंह ने ग्रामीणों के साथ मिल लाला लाजपतराय की प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें नमन किया।

वरयाम सिंह ने कहा कि लाला लाजपत राय का जन्म 28 जनवरी 1865 को पंजाब के मोगा जिले में हुआ। इन्हीं महान क्रांतिकारी ने सबसे पहले भारत में पूर्ण स्वतंत्रता की मांग की थी। लाहौर में साइमन कमीशन के विरोध आयोजित प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लिया।

इसी दौरान ब्रिटिश हुकूमत द्वारा किए गए लाठीचार्ज में लाला लाजपतराय बुरी तरह घायल हो गए। 17 नवंबर 1928 को उनका देहांत हो गया। इस अवसर पर अवतार सिंह, गुरुनुर सिंह, एडवोकेट सर्वजीत सिंह, मोनू, प्रवीन व प्रवीण उपस्थित रहे।

