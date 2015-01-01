पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्योतिष:खरमास में जमीन-मकान, वाहन और नए कपड़े खरीदे जा सकते हैं, दिसंबर में व्यापार शुरू करने के 3 मुहूर्त भी

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

16 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू हो चुका है। सूर्य के धनु राशि में आने से खरमास शुरू माना जाता है। अब 14 जनवरी 2021 तक मांगलिक कार्य नहीं किए जाएंगे। लेकिन खरमास जमीन, मकान या वाहन खरीदारी की मनाही नहीं है। बूड़िया के ज्योतिषाचार्य ललित शर्मा बताते हैं कि इस साल 16 दिसंबर को सुबह 6:49 पर सूर्य धनु राशि में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं इसलिए 16 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी 2021 तक धनु संक्रांति होने से खरमास दोष रहेगा।

ज्योतिष ग्रंथों के मुताबिक इन दिनों में मकान, प्लॉट या रियल इस्टेट से जुड़ी खरीदारी भी की जा सकती है। केवल सोने और गुरु ग्रह से संबंधित चीजों की खरीदारी के लिए इस समय को ठीक नहीं माना जाता है लेकिन इनकी बुकिंग आदि की जा सकती है। ललित शर्मा के मुताबिक, शास्त्रों में खरमास के बीच खरीदारी की मनाही नहीं है। अगर अति-आवश्यक हो तो चीजें खरीदने में कोई समस्या नहीं है। वाहन आदि भी खरीदे जा सकते हैं। खरमास में नई खरीदारी की जा सकती है। इस महीने में केवल नए वस्त्र और आभूषण आदि पहनने नहीं चाहिए लेकिन इन्हें खरीद सकते हैं।

मकर संक्रांति पर खत्म होगा खरमास
सूर्य 14 जनवरी 2021 को मकर राशि में प्रवेश करेगा। इस दिन मकर संक्रांति पर्व मनाया जाता है और पवित्र नदियों में स्नान करके दान किया जाता है। इस दिन से उत्तरायण प्रारंभ होता है। विवाह समेत समस्त शुभ कार्य इस दिन से प्रारंभ हो जाते हैं।

क्या करना चाहिए खरमास में
खरमास में सूर्य की उपासना करनी चाहिए। यह महाधर्म, दान, जप और तप का महीना माना जाता है। खरमास में ब्राह्मण, गुरु, गाय एवं साधु-संन्यासियों की सेवा करनी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें