पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिक्षा:मेधावी बच्चों को दिए लैपटॉप व टेबलेट

यमुनानगर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय मंडोली में जमना ऑटो इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड की तरफ से बच्चों में लैपटॉप टैबलेट व साइकिलें वितरित की गई। इसके अलावा विद्यालय में साउंड सिस्टम भी दान में दिया। जमना ऑटो इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड की अधिकारी संयम राणा ने बताया कि 10वीं और 12वीं में 70% से ज्यादा अंक लेने वाले बच्चों में यह सामान वितरित किया गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि 90% से अधिक अंक लेने वाले बच्चों को लैपटॉप 80% से ज्यादा अंक लेने वाले बच्चों को टेबलेट और 70% से ज्यादा अंक लेने वाले बच्चों को साइकिल वितरित की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि उनका उद्देश्य बच्चों को मोटिवेट करना है ताकि बच्चे पढ़ाई की तरफ से आकर्षित हो और अधिक से अधिक अंक लेकर अपना और स्कूल का नाम रोशन करें। शिक्षा में अव्वल आने के लिए प्रोत्साहित हो। इसके साथ ही बच्चों में शुद्ध प्रतिस्पर्धा की भावना जागृत हो। बच्चों से आह्वान किया है कि देश की उन्नति के लिए शिक्षित होना बहुत जरूरी है इसलिए शिक्षित होकर देश तरक्की में योगदान दें व देश का नाम चमकाएं।

मेहंदी प्रतियोगिता में अभिषेक लूथरा प्रथम

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद की ओर से प्रदेशस्तरीय ऑनलाइन मेहंदी रचाओ प्रतियोगिता कराई। जिसमें स्टूडेंट्स ने अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाई। प्रतियाेगिता में जिले के अभिषेक लूथरा प्रथम रहे, द्वितीय स्थान पर चरखी दादरी की छात्रा कमल सोनी और तीसरे स्थान जगाधरी की 8वीं कक्षा की प्रेरणा ने पाया। परिषद के जिला संयोजक राजन गुर्जर ने बताया कि विद्यार्थी परिषद समय-समय पर ऐसे कार्यक्रम कराती रहती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें