विधानसभा सत्र 5 से:शिक्षा विभाग के टीचर्स और अधिकारियों की रद्द रहेंगी छुटि्टयां

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निदेशक मौलिक शिक्षा पंचकूला ने मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारियों को भेजा लेटर

हरियाणा सरकार विधानसभा सत्र 5 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहा है। जब तक सत्र रहेगा तब तक शिक्षा विभाग के मौलिक अधिकारियों और टीचर्स की छुट्टियां रद्द रहेंगी। टीचर्स की उपस्थिति स्कूल और अधिकारियों की कार्यालय में उपस्थिति अनिवार्य है। इसे लेकर निदेशक मौलिक शिक्षा पंचकूला की ओर से प्रदेश के सभी जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारियों को लेटर जारी किया है।

अध्यापक रमेश कुमार का कहना है कि सत्र के दौरान केवल शिक्षा विभाग ही नहीं सभी विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की उपस्थिति अनिवार्य होती है। क्याेंकि स्कूलों का समय दोपहर डेढ़ बजे तक है। सत्र 5 बजे तक चलता है। विपक्ष की ओर से पूछे जाने वाले सवालों का जवाब दो घंटे से कम समय में तैयार करना होता है। ये जिम्मेदारी ज्यादा शिक्षक ही निभाते हैं। अगर शिक्षक स्कूल में और अधिकारी कार्यालय में नहीं होंगे तो जवाब इतने कम समय में तैयार नहीं किया जा सकता।

इसलिए विस सत्र के दौरान स्टाफ को मौजूद रहने की हिदायत दी जाती है। निदेशक की ओर से जारी लेटर में कहा गया है कि हरियाणा विधानसभा सत्र 5 से शुरू हो रहा है। विधानसभा के प्रश्नाें के संबंध में सूचना क्षेत्रीय कार्यालयों से मांगी जाती है। इस बारे में निर्देश दिए जाते हैं कि अपने अधीनस्थ कर्मियों को बताए कि कोई भी अधिकारी और कर्मचारी 5 से यात्रा या अवकाश पर न जाए। कोई भी अधिकारी या कर्मचारी बिना सक्षम प्राधिकारी की पूर्व स्वीकृति के अवकाश न ले।

यदि अवकाश स्वीकृत करना बहुत जरूरी है तो केवल अपरिहार्य कारणों की दृष्टिगत ही स्वीकृत किया जाए। अधिवेशन के दौरान सूचनाएं फैक्स से मांगी जाती है। सूचना देने में विलंब होने से कार्य प्रभावित होता है। विधानसभा की समाप्ति तक जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी मुख्यालय पर रहेंगे। कार्यक्षेत्र से बाहर ड्यूटी पर नहीं जाएंगे। अवकाश के दिनों में भी कार्यालयों में मौजूद रहेंगे। मोबाइल आॅफ नहीं करेंगे।

