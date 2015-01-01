पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सजा:शराब ठेके के सेल्समैन की गोली मारकर हत्या और लूट करने वाले दो दोषियों को उम्रकैद

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ससौली रोड स्थित शराब ठेके के सेल्समैन महेश शर्मा की हत्या कर कैश लूटने वाले करनाल के इंद्री के गांव पटेडा निवासी सन्नी और संदीप उर्फ गजनी को कोर्ट ने दोषी देते हुए उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई। संदीप उर्फ गजनी पर 21 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया तो सन्नी पर 15 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया। सजा सेशन जज दीपक अग्रवाल की कोर्ट ने दी है। दोषियों के वकील ने कई दलीलें दी कि आरोप गलत हैं।

उनके क्लाइंटों को झूठे केस में फंसाया गया लेकिन पुलिस के जुटाए सबूत और अभियोजन पक्ष ने भी कोर्ट के सामने एक-एक बात रखी और कोर्ट ने दोनों आरोपियों को दोषी देते हुए सजा सुनाई। वारदात में सन्नी और संदीप के साथ पंजाब के रोपड़ के गांव उसमानपुर निवासी भूपेंद्र उर्फ बन्नी भी था लेकिन सन्नी और संदीप ने अपने साथी भूपेंद्र की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। संदीप पर 33 केस हैं तो सन्नी पर 12। दोनों ही हरियाणा के साथ-साथ पंजाब में भी वारदातें कर चुके थे।

देसी कट्टे के साथ पकड़ा था, पूछताछ में हत्या समेत कई वारदातों का खुलासा किया था| पुलिस ने 27 दिसंबर 2017 को करनाल के इंद्री के गांव पटेडा निवासी सन्नी को देसी कट्टे के साथ पांजुपुर के पास से काबू किया था। पूछताछ में सन्नी ने बताया कि उसने अपने साथी पटेडा निवासी संदीप और पंजाब के रोपड़ के गांव उसमानपुर निवासी भूपेंद्र उर्फ बन्नी के साथ मिलकर 17 दिसंबर की रात को ससौली रोड स्थित शराब के ठेके पर लूट को अंजाम दिया था। उसके साथी संदीप और बन्नी सिंह ने ठेके के सेल्समैन की छाती में गोली मारी थी। हत्या के बाद उन्होंने साढ़े 5 हजार रुपए, मोबाइल और उसका पर्स लूट लिया था। इस मामले में पुलिस ने संदीप को अम्बाला जेल से प्रोडक्शन रिमांड पर लिया था।

संदीप वहां पर महेश नगर थाना एरिया में लूट की वारदात में जेल में बंद था। साथी को इसलिए मारा था कि वह बात-बात पर गोली मारने और पुलिस को बताने की धमकी देता था| सन्नी ने पुलिस पूछताछ में तब खुलासा किया था कि उनका साथी भूपेंद्र उर्फ बन्नी नशे का आदी था। नशे में वह अक्सर फायरिंग कर देता था। अगर उसे ऐसा करने से रोकते थे तो वह उन्हें ही गोली मारने या फिर पुलिस को उनके बारे में बताने की बात कहकर डराता था। उन्होंने उसे ही ठिकाने लगाने की प्लानिंग बनाई। 20 दिसंबर की रात को वे लूट के इरादे से गांव रीडल के पास नहर किनारे गए। वहां पर उन्होंने बन्नी को गोली मार दी और नहर में फेंक दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें