फर्जी केस से पर्दा उठा:मछरौली केस की तरह पहले भी बेगुनाहों पर फर्जी केस करा चुके शराब ठेकेदार

यमुनानगर8 घंटे पहले
बिलासपुर के मछरौली में जिस तरह से पुलिस ने शराब ठेकेदारों के इशारे पर काम करते हुए बेगुनाह लोगों को हत्या के प्रयास की गंभीर धारा में गिरफ्तार किया, यह कोई नई बात नहीं है। पुलिस पहले भी गैरकानूनी तरीके से शराब ठेकेदारों के साथ मिलकर काम करती दिखी है। छछरौली में सितंबर में ऐसा ही मामला आया था।

शराब ठेकेदार का कुछ लोगों से विवाद चल रहा था। कारिंदे ने खुद ही गोली मारकर उन पर केस दर्ज करा दिया था, जिनके साथ उनका विवाद चल रहा था। हालांकि इसमें अच्छी बात यह रही कि पुलिस ने केस ही दर्ज किया, किसी बेगुनाह को इस केस में गिरफ्तार नहीं किया। इसके साथ ही कुछ समय पहले रायपुर कॉलोनी में भी ऐसा ही होते-होते बच गया था, क्योंकि शराब ठेकेदारों की गुंडागर्दी सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई थी। वहीं कई केस ऐसे हैं, जिसमें ठेकेदार अवैध शराब बेचने के शक में व्यक्ति को उसकी दुकान या घर से उठा ले जाते हैं।

मारपीट करते हैं और फिर पुलिस को सौंपकर अवैध शराब का केस दर्ज करा देते हैं। कई साल पहले ऐसा ही यमुनानगर में हुआ था। तब जब पूरे फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा हुआ तो चौकी इंचार्ज से लेकर एसएचओ तक पर गाज गिरी थी। इन सब के बीच कुछ पुलिस वाले शराब ठेकेदारों के इशारे पर काम करने से बाज नहीं आ रहे। मछरौली में जिस जांच अधिकारी पर शराब ठेकेदारों के इशारे पर गलत केस बनाने का आरोप लगा है उसे थाने से हटा तो दिया गया, लेकिन कोई सख्त एक्शन अब तक नहीं लिया। खानापूर्ति के नाम पर विभागीय जांच की जा रही है।

उधर, इस मामले में जब बात करने के लिए एसपी कमलदीप गोयल से संपर्क करना चाहा तो उन्होंने कॉल रिसीव नहीं की।इस तरह चलता है शराब ठेकेदारों का फर्जी केस बनाने का काम| शराब ठेकेदार के एरिया मे अगर कोई उनकी शराब अवैध तरीके से बेचता है तो ठीक है, लेकिन अगर किसी दूसरे एरिया के ठेकेदार से शराब लेकर उनके एरिया में बेचता है तो उस पर ठेकेदारों के जुल्म शुरू हो जाते हैं। हालांकि नियमानुसार ठेकेदार इसकी सूचना पुलिस को देकर उसे पकड़वा तो सकता है, लेकिन खुद ही घर से उठाना या फिर पीटना यह गलत है। वहीं कुछ पर हमला करने या रंगदारी मांगने के झूठे केस तक दर्ज करा देते हैं, क्योंकि ठेकेदारों और पुलिस वालों के बीच के संबंध किसी से छिपे नहीं हैं।

छछरौली में भी शराब ठेकेदार के कारिंदों ने रची थी झूठी कहानी

इसी तरह का मामला छछरौली में भी सामने आया था। छछरौली के शराब ठेकेदार सचिन हांडा के कारिंदे यूपी निवासी अंकित शर्मा ने छछरौली पुलिस को बताया था कि 23 सितंबर की रात को वह छछरौली स्थित ठेके से 1.75 लाख कैश लेकर छछरौली में ही आवास पर जा रहा था। जब वह आवास के पास पहुंचा तो तीन युवकों ने उस पर हमला कर दिया। उन्होंने कैश लूटने के लिए उस पर फायरिंग की। एक गोली उसकी टांग में लगी। तब पुलिस ने परविंद्र, विक्की, गुरदेव, टिंकू बख्शी और योगी पर हत्या के प्रयास और लूट का केस दर्ज किया था। जिन युवकों पर अंकित ने केस दर्ज कराया था, उन पर जानलेवा हमले के आरोप में अंकित पर केस दर्ज था। जब पुलिस ने अंकित को जानलेवा हमले के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया तो उसने खुद ही बता दिया था कि उसे गोली किसी ने नहीं मारी। यह उसने और दर्शन सिंह उर्फ भूरा की प्लानिंग थी, ताकि वे अपने दुश्मनों को फंसा सकें। इस मामले में अंकित को तो पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। लेकिन भूरा को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर पाई थी।

