नियम:खनन पॉइंटों के कांटों पर लगाई वाहन में भार की लिस्ट

जठलानाएक घंटा पहले
जठलाना | खनन पॉइंट पर खनन सामग्री से भरे वाहन की तुलाई होते हुए।
  • 6 टायर वाले ट्रक में 18.5 मीट्रिक टन, 10 टायर वाले ट्रक में 28 मीट्रिक टन लोड कर सकते हैं

लंबे समय के बाद खनन सामग्री से भरे ओवरलोड वाहनों से क्षेत्रवासियों को पिछले कुछ दिनों से निजात मिली है। अब यमुना नदी के विभिन्न पाॅइंटों पर खनन सामग्री लेने आ रहा हर वाहन अंडरलोड होकर निकल रहा है। वहीं सड़काें पर लगी लंबी-लंबी कतारों से भी छुटकारा मिला है। खनन पाॅइंटों पर लगे कांटे पर हर वाहन की तुलाई की जा रही है। किस वाहन में कितनी सामग्री भरी जानी है, इसके लिए नियम तय किए गए हैं। इसके अनुसार वाहन में रेत की भराई की जा रही है। वाहन में कितना रेत भरा जाना है, इसकी लिस्ट बाकायदा कांटे पर लगी हुई है। खनन पाॅइंटों पर आने वाले वाहन चालकों को सख्त हिदायत है कि वह नियम के अनुसार ही अपनी गाड़ी में रेत भरें।

अब तक हर वाहन में भरी जा रही थी ओवरलोड खनन सामग्री| क्षेत्रवासी अवतार सिंह, शेर सिंह, सोनू, विनोद कुमार, पंकज व सूरज का कहना है यमुना नदी में खनन के कई पॉइंट हैं। यहां पर खनन सामग्री लेने के लिए आने वाल हर वाहन अब तक ओवरलोड होकर निकल रहा था।

वाहनों में क्षमता से अधिक खनन सामग्री भरी जा रही थी। ओवरलोड वाहन क्षेत्र की सड़काें को नुकसान पहुंचाने के अलावा अब तक दर्जनभर लोगों की जिंदगियां लील चुके हैं। ओवरलोड को लेकर क्षेत्रवासी कई बार प्रदर्शन भी चुके थे लेकिन उसके बाद भी ओवरलोड वाहनों पर अंकुश नहीं लग पाया था लेकिन अब ओवरलोड पर अंकुश लगने से क्षेत्रवासी भी अपने आप को सुरक्षित महसूस कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि खनन पॉइंटों पर कांटे तो पहले भी लगे हुए थे लेकिन कांटे बंद पड़े थे। कांटे पर वाहनों की तुलाई नहीं की जा रही थी। उन्होंने कहा कि यह नियम अगर पहले लागू होते तो क्षेत्र की सड़कें टूटने से बच जाती।

इस वाहन में इतनी भरी जानी है खनन सामग्री
नियम के अनुसार 6 टायर वाले ट्रक में 18.5 मीट्रिक टन, 10 टायर वाले ट्रक में 28 मीट्रिक टन, 12 टायर वाले ट्रक में 35 मीट्रिक टन, 14 टायर वाले ट्रक में 42 मीट्रिक टन, 16 टायर वाले ट्रक में 49 मीट्रिक टन, 16 टायर वाले ट्रॉले में 39.5 मीट्रिक टन, 20 टायर वाले ट्रॉले में 55 मीट्रिक टन, 18 टायर वाले ट्रॉले में 51 मीट्रिक टन व ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में 15 मीट्रिक टन खनन सामग्री भरी जानी है। इससे अधिक खनन सामग्री की भराई वाहन में नहीं की जा सकती।

