पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट:रसोई गैस सिलेंडर डिलीवर कर लौट रहे गैस एजेंसी के कारिंदों से 68 हजार नकदी लूटी

जठलानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोप- बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने दहशत फैलाने के लिए हवाई फायर भी किया

चौगावां गांव से गैस सिलेंडर वितरण कर वापस रादौर लौट रहे प्रेम गैस एजेंसी के कर्मचारियों से चार नकाबपोश युवक दिनदहाड़े कैश लूट लिया। वारदात के दौरान आरोपियों ने कर्मचारियों को डराने के लिए हवाई फायर भी किया। सूचना के बाद डीएसपी रणधीर सिंह, सीआईए-1, सीआईए-2, जठलाना पुलिस व एजेंसी के मालिक मौके पर पहुंचे।

प्रेम गैस एजेंसी के कर्मचारी धौलरा माजरी निवासी रजत व सतीश कुमार मंगलवार की दोपहर करीब सवा 1 बजे चौगावां से गैस सिलेंडर वितरण कर रादौर की ओर आ रहे थे। जैसे ही वह कंडरौली व राझेड़ी के बीच में पड़ने वाले ओवरब्रिज के पास पहुंचे तो एक बाइक पर 4 नकाबपोश युवक आए। तीन युवक बाइक से उतरकर ट्रैक्टर के ऊपर चढ़ गए और कैश छीनने का प्रयास किया। तभी बाइक पर बैठे युवक ने कर्मचारियों को डराने के लिए हवाई फायर किया। आरोपी कर्मचारियों से करीब 68 हजार रुपए की नकदी व एक मोबाइल छीन ले गए। आरोपी अपनी बाइक पर कंडरौली गांव की ओर भागे हैं। वहीं थाना जठलाना प्रभारी धर्मपाल का कहना है कि मामले की छानबीन की जा रही है।

पहले भी इसी जगह पर गैस एजेंसी के कर्मचारियों से हो चुकी लूट की वारदात| कुछ वर्ष पहले भी प्रेम गैस एजेंसी के कर्मचारियों के साथ इसी जगह पर लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया था। तब भी हमलावर बाइक पर सवार होकर आए थे। उस समय हमलावरों ने गैस कर्मचारी के ऊपर सीधे गोली चलाई थी। गोली लगने से कर्मचारी घायल हुआ था। हमलावर कर्मचारियों से कैश लूट फरार हो गए थे। बाद में लूट के आरोपी पकड़े गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें