महर्षि दयानंद बलिदान दिवस:स्वदेशी ही सर्वोत्तम की परिकल्पना महर्षि दयानंद ने की: डॉ. आहूजा

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय आर्य युवक परिषद हरियाणा के तत्वावधान में 137वें महर्षि दयानंद बलिदान दिवस के उपलक्ष्य महर्षि दयानंद का राष्ट्रवाद पर विचार विषय को लेकर संगोष्ठी का ऑनलाइन आयोजन किया गया। अध्यक्षता केंद्रीय आर्य युवक परिषद के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अनिल आर्य ने की जबकि संचालन प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र कुकरेजा ने किया।

मुख्य वक्ता के रूप में राज्य औषधि नियंत्रक परिषद के हरियाणा प्रभारी डॉ. नरेंद्र आहूजा विवेक ने कहा कि कोई कितना भी करें परंतु स्वदेशी राज्य सर्वोत्तम है कि परिकल्पना महर्षि दयानंद ने ही सत्यार्थ प्रकाश में की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि महर्षि सदा कहा करते थे कि व्यक्ति को तन-मन-धन से राष्ट्र के प्रति समर्पित रहना चाहिए।

अनिल आर्य ने कहा कि आज युवा पीढ़ी को संस्कारित करने की आवश्यकता है। राष्ट्र का भविष्य संस्कारित युवा पीढ़ी पर टिका है।

विशिष्ट अतिथि डॉ. गजराज सिंह आर्य, लक्ष्मण पाहुजा, ईश आर्य ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए। परोपकारिणी सभा के उपाध्यक्ष कन्हैया लाल आर्य ने ऋषि के राष्ट्रवाद पर चर्चा की। मौके पर अंजू आहूजा, विकास भाटिया, रविंद्र गुप्ता, सौरभ गुप्ता, रोशन आर्य, धर्मपाल आर्य व सत्यपाल गुप्ता आदि उपस्थित रहे।

