खेलकूद:100 मीटर रेस में महिमा प्रथम रही, केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री ने मेडल पहना किया सम्मानित

यमुनानगर2 दिन पहले
  • तेजली खेल स्टेडियम में जिला स्तरीय हरियाणा उत्सव कार्यक्रम, राष्ट्रीय एकता की ली शपथ

केंद्रीय सामाजिक न्याय अधिकारिता एवं जल शक्ति राज्यमंत्री रतनलाल कटारिया ने युवाओं को आह्वान किया है कि वे अपनी सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का प्रयोग सही दिशा में करें। शिक्षा, खेल व रूचि कर कार्यों में भाग लेकर नाम रोशन करें। रविवार को कटारिया तेजली खेल स्टेडियम में जिला स्तरीय हरियाणा उत्सव कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्यातिथि संबोधित कर रहे थे। राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस की शपथ भी दिलाई और विजेता खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित भी किया।

हरियाणा दिवस के अवसर पर तेजली खेल परिसर में हॉकी, कबबडी, हैंडबाॅल, फुटबाॅल, एथलैटिकस, कुश्ती, बॉक्सिंग तथा बैडमिंटन की प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया गया। इसके अतिरिक्त 100 मीटर की लड़कियों की दौड़ में महिमा प्रथम, रजनी द्वितीय, वंशिका तृतीय स्थान पर रही और लड़काें की दौड़ में कार्तिक प्रथम, विजेंद्र द्वितीय व आरिफ तृतीय स्थान पर रहे। विजेताओं को केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री ने मेडल पहनाकर सम्मानित किया। बॉक्सिंग में अरुण प्रथम, कार्तिक दूसरे स्थान पर रहा। हॉकी में तेजली कोचिंग सेंटर प्रथम और गधौला ने दूसरा स्थान पर कब्जा जमाया।

हर क्षेत्र में किया मुकाम हासिल : कटारिया
राज्यमंत्री ने कहा कि आज के दिन हम हरियाणा की 55वीं वर्षगांठ मना रहे हैं। एक नवंबर 1966 को पंजाब से अलग हुए हरियाणा ने 54 वर्षों के अपने कार्यकाल में अनेक क्षेत्रों में बड़ी उपलब्धियां हासिल की है। हरियाणा ने कृषि, खेल, उद्योग, शिक्षा सहित अनेक क्षेत्रों में बड़े मुकाम हासिल कर अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर अपनी पहचान कायम की है। समापन समारोह में सिटी विधायक घनश्याम दास अरोड़ा ने खिलाड़ियाें काे सम्मानित किया।

