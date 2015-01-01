पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनजीटी सख्त:12 में से 3 नाले पाइप लाइन डाल किए डायवर्ट, बाकी 9 सीधे नहर में गिरने से रोकने की मार्च 2021 डेडलाइन

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम एरिया में नालों का गंदा पानी अब भी बिना ट्रीट हुए सीधे डब्ल्यूजेसी (वेस्टर्न जमुना कैनाल) में मिल रहा है। हालांकि इस पर एनजीटी (नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल) के सख्त आदेश मिले चुके हैं जिसमें नालों को सीधे नहर में गिरने से रोकने के लिए मार्च-2021 तक डेडलाइन है। बावजूद इसके 12 में से तीन नाले ही पाइप लाइन डाल डायवर्ट हो सके जबकि 9 का गंदा पानी सीधे नगर में गिर रहा है।

एनजीटी से जारी डेडलाइन जैसे जैसे करीब आ रही है, वैसे ही नगर निगम व पब्लिक हेल्थ अफसरों के हाथ-पांव फूलने लगे हैं क्योंकि तय डेडलाइन में नालों पर कार्रवाई न होने पर निगम व पब्लिक हेल्थ अफसरों पर खुद पर गाज गिरने का डर है, इसीलिए शांति कॉलोनी व आजादनगर के दोनों नाले डायवर्ट करने का काम शुरू हो गया। 2019 से अटके काम को अब अफसर 10 दिन में पूरा करने का दावा कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि शांति कॉलोनी व आजादनगर के दो नालों को पाइप लाइन डाल डायवर्ट कर जिंदल पार्क लगते पंपिंग स्टेशन से जोड़ने का काम जून-2019 में 77 लाख में रजनीश तलवार अलॉट हुआ था।

जिसके बाद पश्चिमी यमुना नहर की पटरी के साथ दबाने के लिए 1200 एमएम के पाइप आ गए लेकिन सिंचाई विभाग से काम पर ऑब्जेक्शन लग गई। नगर निगम व सिंचाई विभाग के बीच एनओसी विवाद में सालभर काम अटका रहा। अक्टूबर में सिंचाई विभाग से एनओसी मिल गई थी लेकिन त्योहारी सीजन में काम नहीं लगा। अब शुक्रवार से पाइप लाइन का काम लग गया, जिसे अफसर 10 दिन में पंपिंग स्टेशन से जोड़ने का दावा कर रहे हैं। सात नाले अब भी चुनौती| बूड़िया में दो, पुराना हमीदा में हेड, दयालगढ़, दड़वा, जोड़ियों, विश्वकर्मा चाैक (जगाधरी से आ रहा बड़ा नाला), ये सात नालों के पानी को सही ट्रीट कर नहर में गिराए की अब भी चुनौती बनी हुई है। इनमें विश्वकर्मा चौक के नाले का 22 एमएलडी पानी डिचड्रेन में जा रहा है वहीं, बाकी छह नाले नहर में गिर रहे हैं।

पहले नालों के पानी को केमिकल से प्यूरीफाई कर नहर में छोड़ने का किया वर्क अलॉट, दो माह में ही कैंसिल

नालों को डायवर्ट करने के लिए पटरी पर पाइप लाइन डालने की सिंचाई विभाग से एनओसी न मिलने पर नगर निगम ने इन-सीटू बायोरेमेडिएशन प्रोजेक्ट बनाया जिसमें कैमिकल से नालों का पानी प्यूरीफाई कर डब्ल्यूजेसी में गिराना था। छह माह के लिए अनुमानित 58 लाख खर्च पर यह काम दिल्ली की शिवा ग्लोबल एनवायर्नमेंट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड को अलॉट किया था। कंपनी को नाले से नहर में गिर रहे पानी का बीओडी, सीओडी, टीएसएस व पीएच लेवल सामान्य लाना था। इससे पहले निगम ने नालों से पानी की सैंपलिंग कर इनकी मात्रा भी पता लगवाई बाद में 24 अगस्त से 1 अक्टूबर तक कंपनी से काम कराया, लेकिन सिंचाई विभाग से एनओसी मिलने पर यह काम रद किया।

