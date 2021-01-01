पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

50 बुजुर्गों को ही एंट्री:पेंशन बनवाने को हर माह पहले वीरवार को लगेगा मेडिकल कैंप

यमुनानगर5 घंटे पहले
  • पार्षद बोले- ये गलत, ऐसे तो काफी समय में लगेगी पात्रों की पेंशन, बढ़ाई जाए लोगों की संख्या

अगर किसी बुजुर्ग के पास आयु प्रमाण पत्र नहीं है तो उसकी डाॅक्टरी परीक्षण (मेडिकल) के आधार पर पेंशन लग सकती है। इस सुविधा का लाभ लेने के लिए अब बुजुर्गों को सरकारी अस्पताल के चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं है। समाज कल्याण विभाग के सेक्टर 17 कार्यालय में हर माह के प्रथम वीरवार को इसके लिए मेडिकल कैंप लगाया जाएगा।

यहीं पर डाॅक्टरों की टीम बैठेगी जो जांच करेगी। ये सूचना अतिरिक्त कार्यभार देख रही जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी सुरजीत कौर की ओर से कार्यालय के प्रवेश द्वार पर लगाई गई है। अभी तक इसके लिए बुजुर्गों को सरकारी अस्पताल के चक्कर लगाने पड़ते थे।

प्रवेश द्वार पर समाज कल्याण अधिकारी की लगाई सूचना में बताया गया है कि जिनके पास आयु प्रमाण पत्र नहीं है और पेंशन की उम्र हो गई है। ऐसे पात्रों के लिए विभागीय कार्यालय में माह के प्रथम वीरवार को मेडिकल कैंप लगाया जाएगा। इसमें चिकित्सक जांच के बाद प्रमाण पत्र जारी करेंगे।

इसमें ये भी बताया गया है कि कोविड-19 के चलते एक दिन में 50 पात्रों के आने की इजाजत ही होगी। जो भी पात्र यहां आए, वे साथ में दस्तावेज में आधार कार्ड, वोटर कार्ड, आयु प्रमाण साथ ले आए। मेडिकल कैंप 11 से 2 बजे तक रहेगा।

बढ़ाई जाए लोगों की संख्या| वार्ड चार के पार्षद देवेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि बहुत कम लोग मेडिकल के लिए बुलाए जा रहे हैं। अगर एक दिन में 50 लोग ही आएंगे तो ऐसे तो बहुत देरी में पात्रों की पेंशन लग पाएगी। उनकी मांग है कि वार्ड वाइज मेडिकल कैंप लगाए जाएं।

इससे और पात्रों को भी सहूलियत होगी। उनका नंबर जल्द मेडिकल के लिए लग सकेगा। समाज कल्याण अधिकारी ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन आवेदन के बाद पात्र कार्यालय में ऑफलाइन भी दस्तावेज जमा कराएं। आवेदक महेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि जब ऑनलाइन दस्तावेज जमा करा दिए हैं फिर परेशान क्यों किया जाता है।

ऑनलाइन भी चेक किया जा सकता है पेंशन स्टेटस

अगर किसी बुजुर्ग ने पेंशन के लिए आवेदन किया है तो स्टेटस ऑनलाइन चेक किया जा सकता है। अगर पेंशन लग चुकी है तो विवरण भी ऑनलाइन देखा जा सकता है। अप्लाई पेंशन स्टेटस के लिए edisha.gov.in/eForms/status. पर चेक किया जा सकता है। इसी तरह लगी पेंशन के विवरण के लिए pension.socialijusticehry.gov. पर देखा जा सकता है। इसके लिए कार्यालय चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं है।

