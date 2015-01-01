पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बकायेदारों पर कार्रवाई:रेंट व ब्याज के 40.25 लाख पेंडिंग होने पर मीराबाई एसो. प्रधान समेत 10 की दुकानें हुईं सील, मार्केट बंद रख मेयर से मिले दुकानदार

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • रेंट ब्रांच के दुकानें सील करने के विरोध में 3 घंटे बंद रही मार्केट, 25 फीसदी अभी व 10 फीसदी हर माह देने पर हुए राजी तो खुली दुकानें
  • 101 दुकानों पर कई वर्षों से पेंडिंग हैं 1.50 करोड़ ब्याज सहित रेंट, पहले फेज में बड़े 10 बकायेदारों पर हुई कार्रवाई

नगर निगम की दुकानों का लंबे समय से रेंट अदा न करने वालों पर रेंट ब्रांच ने मंगलवार को मीराबाई मार्केट में बड़ी कार्रवाई की। मार्केट में दुकानदारों के आने से पहले सुबह 8 बजे जेडटीओ अजय वालिया की अगुवाई में टीम ने मार्केट एसोसिएशन प्रधान सहित 10 किरायेदारों की दुकानें सील कर दीं। 9 बजे मार्केट पहुंचे दुकानदारों ने तालों पर सील व शटर पर निगम के नोटिस देख हंगामा कर दिया। विरोध में मार्केट की कोई दुकान नहीं खुलने दी।

आरोप लगाया कि मेयर से ब्याज माफी के आश्वासन पर रेंट अदा नहीं किया। उनके कहने पर रेंट भुगतान के लिए रुके रहे और अब बिना सूचना के दुकानें सील कर दीं। 10 बजे मार्केट के 50 दुकानदार मेयर हाउस पहुंचे जहां घंटेभर चली बातचीत में दुकानदार सील दुकानों के बकाये में 25 फीसदी अभी देने और हर माह पेंडिंग रकम में 10 फीसदी देने पर राजी हुए। इस पर मेयर ने कमिश्नर से फोन कर 25 फीसदी बकाया लेकर सील खोलने के लिए कहा। शाम 4 बजे तक सील 10 दुकानों में आठ के किरायेदारों से एफिडेविट समेत 25 फीसदी बकाया आने पर उनकी दुकानों की सील खोल दी गई जबकि अभी सील दो दुकानों से बकाया आने का इंतजार था।

मीराबाई मार्केट में 103 दुकानों को नगर निगम ने जुलाई माह में रिकवरी के नोटिस दिए थे। इस पर सिर्फ दो दुकानों से ही बकाया आया। इस पर निगम ने 101 दुकानों के किरायेदारों को अधिनियम 1994 की धारा-408ए के तहत नोटिस जारी किए, जिन पर ब्याज व रेंट का 1.50 करोड़ बकाया दिखाया गया। बीच में फेस्टिवल सीजन के चलते सीलिंग की कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। सीजन खत्म होते ही निगम ने बड़े बकायेदारों से सीलिंग की कार्रवाई शुरू की। जिन दस दुकानों को मंगलवार को सील किया गया, उन पर 40.25 लाख ब्याज सहित रेंट बकाया बताया। इनमें 8 ने सीलिंग कार्रवाई के बाद बकाये में से 25 फीसदी रकम अदा कर दी, जिस पर उनकी दुकानों से सील खोल दी गई।

नगर निगम की 101 बकायेदारों की सूची में मार्केट एसोसिएशन के प्रधान भी शामिल हैं। जिन पर मार्च-2020 तक 3.83 लाख पेंडिंग दिखाया गया। मंगलवार को उनकी भी दुकान सील हुई लेकिन मेयर हाउस में उन्होंने समझौते के तहत 25 फीसदी बकाया जेडटीओ अजय वालिया को जमा करा दिया। इस पर उनकी दुकान की सील खोल दी गई।

