त्योहार:धनतेरस पर खूब बरसा बाजार में धन, बर्तन ज्यादा बिके

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना काल में धनतेरस पर बाजार की सुस्ती दूर हुई। लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। इससे कारोबारियों को अच्छा कारोबार हुआ। मेटल नगरी जहां बर्तनों की अच्छी बिक्री हुई। वहीं सोने और चांदी के गहने भी बिके। वाहनों की बिक्री भी कम नहीं रही। उपभोक्ताओं ने ज्वेलरी, बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम और ब्रांडेड कपड़ों की भी खरीदारी की। इसे लेकर सुबह से ही बाजार गुलजार हो गए थे। सुबह से शुरू हुआ खरीदारी का सिलसिला देर रात तक जारी रही, मगर कारोबारी फिर भी उम्मीद से कम व्यापार बता रहे हैं।

द जगाधरी मेटल मैन्यूफैक्चर्स एंड सप्लायर्स एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी सुंदर लाल बतरा ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर बर्तन की खरीदारी को सबसे शुभ माना जाता है। लोग अपने सामर्थ्य के मुताबिक बर्तनों की खरीदारी करते हैं। बर्तन बाजार में 300 से ज्यादा बर्तनों की दुकानें हैं। बर्तनों की खरीदारी के दौरान ग्राहकों में डिनर सेट, गिलास सेट, चम्मच सेट, फैंसी जग, डिजाइनदार थालियां, इंपोर्टेड केतली, कप सेट, बाल्टी, लोटा, इंपोर्टेड डिनर सेट, पूजा की थाली, थर्मस आदि की ज्यादा डिमांड रही।

इसके अलावा कई ग्राहकों ने अपनी बेटी की शादी में दिए जाने वाले बर्तनों की खरीदारी भी जमकर की। धनतेरस काे कैश करने के लिए दुकानदार भी काफी दिन से तैयारी में जुटे थे। विभिन्न प्रकार से बनी चांदी हटड़ी व गणेश, मां लक्ष्मी, विष्णु भगवान, राधा-कृष्ण, शिव परिवार व अन्य देवी देवताओं की मूर्तियों से बने चांदी के सिक्कों व आकर्षक डिजाइनों से तैयार की गई सोने की गिन्नी भी खरीदारों को खूब पंसद आई। स्वर्णकार गुलशन व मोहित का कहना है कि धनतेरस पर सदियों से चांदी के सिक्के खरीदने की परंपरा है।

वहीं, कुछ लोग अपनी हैसियत के वजन अनुसार सोने की गिन्नी भी खरीदते हैं। त्योहारों के सीजन में कुछ लोग अपने घरों में आयोजित होने वाले महत्वपूर्ण कार्यक्रमों के लिए चांदी से बना डॉलर भी खरीदते हैं। ग्रामीण हो या फिर शहरी क्षेत्र आज भी लोग धनतेरस के पर्व को प्राचीन परंपरा से ही मनाते हैं और सोने व चांदी से तैयार की विभिन्न देवी-देविताओं की मूर्तियों से बना चांदी का एक रुपए से लेकर दस रुपए तक के सिक्के की खरीदारी की। कुछ लोग सोने की पांच ग्राम से लेकर एक, दो या फिर पांच तोले से बनी गिन्नी खरीद रहे हैं।पंडित संजय का कहना है कि धनतेरस पर्व पर चांदी व सोने के आभूषण व बर्तन खरीदना शुभदायी है। यह परंपरा वर्षों से चली आ रही है।

दिवाली पर गुलजार बाजार

दीपावली अवसर पर बाजारों में खूब रौनक है। क्रॉकरी के सामान की खरीदारी खूब हो रही है। उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद निवासी हारुण ने बताया कि वह 16 साल से लगातार यहां पर क्रॉकरी का सामान बेचने के लिए आता है। वह बस स्टैंड और हाईवे किनारे दुकान लगाता है। क्रॉकरी की खरीदारी लोगों द्वारा दीपावली पर ज्यादा की जाती है, क्योंकि एक तो यह हल्का सामान है।

