पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रोष मार्च:नगरपालिका और फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मचारियों ने दूसरे दिन 24 घंटे की भूख हड़ताल की शुरू

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम कार्यालय ऑफिस के सामने नगरपालिका और फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मचारियों द्वारा दूसरे दिन 24 घंटे की भूख हड़ताल सुबह से शुरू की। 11 हड़ताली कर्मचारियों को फूलमालाएं पहनाकर अनशन शुरू किया। उसके बाद कर्मचारियों ने सरकार की वादाखिलाफी के विरोध में जमकर विरोध प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी की।

कर्मचारियों ने जुलूस की शक्ल में हाथरस कांड और फरीदाबाद गोली कांड के विरोध में उत्तरप्रदेश और हरियाणा सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी की। नगर निगम कार्यालय से रेलवे स्टेशन रोड पर भी गए। सरकारों से मांग की हत्यारोपियों को फांसी दो। हड़ताल के अध्यक्ष शाखा प्रधान राजकुमार धारीवाल ने बताया कि सरकार कर्मचारियों की मांगों समस्याओं को लेकर बिल्कुल भी गंभीर नहीं।

सरकार पहले नियमित कर्मचारियों की एलटीसी डीए का पैसा डकार बैठी है। कर्मचारियों को पैसे देकर उनसे वापस लेने की सरकार की सोची समझी चाल है। वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान राजकुमार ससोली, प्रेस सचिव गुलशन भारद्वाज, जिला प्रधान महिपाल सोडे, जिला सचिव राजपाल सांगवान, वरिष्ठ रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी नेता विनोद त्यागी, सोमनाथ ने कहा कि सरकार संघ को बुलाकर कर्मचारियों की मांगों को लेकर जल्द बातचीत करे अन्यथा नगरपालिका के आगामी आंदोलनों में तमाम संगठन बढ़चढ़कर भाग लेंगे। हड़ताली कर्मचारियों के साथ सफाई कर्मचारी प्रवेश परोचा, गुलजार अहमद, श्रीकांत, जनकराज, अंकित, पपला, रमन, अग्निशमन सेवा गुरनाम सिंह, सुखबीर कश्यप, मार्केट कमेटी फायर बिलासपुर से रिंकू व सोनू उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें