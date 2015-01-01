पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नई जिम्मेदारी:नरेंद्र बने केंद्रीय आर्य युवक परिषद के प्रांतीय प्रभारी

यमुनानगर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्रीय आर्य युवक परिषद के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अनिल आर्य ने हरियाणा इकाई का गठन करते हुए 2020-22 के लिए सूची जारी की। उन्होंने बताया कि आर्य प्रवक्ता लेखक नरेंद्र आहूजा विवेक जो वर्तमान में राज्य औषधि नियंत्रक हरियाणा के पद पर कार्यरत हैं। इनको प्रांतीय प्रभारी और स्वतंत्र कुकरेजा को प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया है। हरियाणा योग परिषद से जुड़े हिसार के प्रसिद्ध योग शिक्षक ईश आर्य को वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान नियुक्त किया गया है।

कैथल से राजेश्वर मुनि, सोनीपत से हरिचंद स्नेही, बल्लभगढ़ से जितेन्द्र सिंह आर्य, अश्विनी आर्य और अजय गर्ग पानीपत को प्रांतीय उपाध्यक्ष घोषित किया गया है। फरीदाबाद से योग शिक्षक वीरेंद्र को प्रांतीय महामंत्री बनाया गया है। अजय आर्य, एडवोकेट अशोक जांगड़ रोहतक, कमल आर्य कौल, वकील सिंह, राकेश ग्रोवर और एवं सीता राम आर्य को प्रांतीय मंत्री नियुक्त किया गया है।

रोशन आर्य को प्रांतीय कोषाध्यक्ष बनाया गया है और कृष्ण दहिया, रामकुमार आर्य और मनोज आर्य को संगठन मंत्री का दायित्व सौंपा गया है। नरेंद्र सोनी, सौरभ आर्य और हरबंस लाल अरोड़ा को मीडिया प्रभारी बनाया गया है। चंदन आर्य और नसीब आर्य को सोशल मीडिया संयोजक बनाया गया है। इसके अतिरिक्त व्यायाम शिक्षक बौद्धिक शिक्षक की नियुक्ति भी की गई है। लगभग हरियाणा के हर जिले को प्रतिनिधित्व देते हुए कार्यकारिणी सदस्य नियुक्त किया गया है। कोरोना संक्रमण काल में सेवा कार्य, शिविर लगाकर युवक चरित्र निर्माण, ऑनलाइन वैदिक सिद्धांताें का प्रचार-प्रसार आदि कार्यों में गति लाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें