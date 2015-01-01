पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:पड़ोसियों में रोजाना हो रही कहासुनी, पार्षद बोले- ठेकेदार व जेई में रनिंग पेमेंट विवाद में 11 माह से अटका ड्रेनेज सिस्टम का काम

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • सेक्टर-17 में घरों व कारों की धुलाई से सड़कों पर आया पानी बना परेशानी

सेक्टर-17 में ड्रेनेज सिस्टम को लेकर निवासी दिक्कतों से दो चार हो रहे हैं। हालात ये हैं कि बिना बरसात ही घरों व कारों की धुलाई से सड़कों पर पानी भर रहा है, जो ना सिर्फ सेक्टरवासियों की परेशानी बल्कि पड़ोसियों की आपस में कहासुनी की भी वजह बन रहा है। मामले को लेकर मंगलवार को डिस्पेंसरी समीप बसे दर्जनों घरों के लोगों ने रोष जताया। मौके पर पहुंचे वार्ड से पार्षद रामआसरा ने आरोप लगाया कि 11 माह से ड्रेनेज सिस्टम का काम अटका है, क्योंकि ठेकेदार व जेई में रनिंग पेमेंट को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है।

जिसका खामियाजा सेक्टर के लोग भुगत रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर निगम पुराना टेंडर केंसिल करे अन्यथा अलॉट किए वर्क को जल्द पूरा कराया जाए। सेक्टर-17 के बलकार सिंह, सुरेंद्र सैनी, संजय कुमार, प्रवीन, सतीश कुमार ने बताया कि नगर निगम ने हाल ही में करीब एक दशक बाद सेक्टर में 90 लाख खर्च पर आठ सड़कें बनवाई हैं, लेकिन अभी भी सेक्टर की ज्यादातर सड़कें खस्ताहाल हैं।

पूरे सेक्टर में नई सड़कों के साथ पुरानी सड़कों पर भी ड्रेनेज सिस्टम दुरुस्त नहीं है, जिससे बिना बरसात ही घरों के आगे भरे पानी से नई बनी सड़कें जहां कमजोर हो रही है वहीं पुरानी सड़कें और जर्जर हालात हो रही हैं। ड्रेनेज सिस्टम फेल होने पर कई बार हालात ये हो जाते हैं कि घरों के आगे पानी भरने पर पड़ोसियों में एक-दूसरे से कहासुनी हो जाती है। इस समस्या से सेक्टर का माहौल ना बिगड़े, इसलिए नगर निगम को ड्रेनेज सिस्टम दुरुस्त करना चाहिए।

ठेकेदार व जेई के रनिंग पेमेंट विवाद में भुगत रहे लोग

सेक्टर-17 में डिस्पेंसरी के पीछे बसे लोगों के विरोध की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंचे वार्ड से पार्षद राम आसरा भारद्वाज ने बताया कि ड्रेनेज सिस्टम का वर्क 11 माह से अलॉट है, लेकिन ठेकेदार व जेई में रनिंग पेमेंट विवाद है, जिस बीच सेक्टर के लोग भुगत रहे हैं। मामले को लेकर वे नगर निगम कमिश्नर से मिल पुराना टेंडर केंसिल करने या अलॉट किए वर्क को जल्द पूरा कराने की मांग करेंगे।

