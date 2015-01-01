पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:परिवार के साथ दिल्ली शादी में गया था एनआरआई, चोरों ने घर से लाखों के जेवर व ‌‌40 हजार नकद चुराए

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यमुनानगर| फतेहपुर में चोरी के बाद बिखरा पड़ा सामान।
  • साउथ अफ्रीका में रेस्तरां चलाता है एनआरआई अंकुश कांबोज, जून में अपनी शादी के लिए फतेहपुर आया था

साउथ अफ्रीका में रेस्तरां चलाने वाले एनआरआई अंकुश कांबोज अपनी शादी के लिए जून में फतेहपुर अपने घर लौटे थे। चोरों ने उनके घर से शादी की ज्वेलरी समेत लाखों रुपए के पुश्तैनी गहने व 40 हजार नकदी चुरा ली। वारदात के समय परिवार के लोग दिल्ली में रिश्तेदार के शादी समारोह में थे। लौटने पर उन्हें घर पर चोरी का पता चला।

मेन गेट पर ताला होने पर अंदेशा है कि गेट के ऊपर ग्रिलों में बने आधा फुट स्पेस से कोई बच्चा या पतला व्यक्ति घुसा फिर ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर पोस्ट ऑफिस का दरवाजा खोला गया। फिलहाल थाना बूड़िया पुलिस व एफएसएल टीम ने मौके से साक्ष्य जुटाने के बाद अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज कर किया है।अंकुश कांबोज की पत्नी रीना ने बताया कि उनके पति साउथ अफ्रीका में रेस्तरां चलाते हैं। वे जून में अपनी शादी के लिए घर लौटे थे।

14 दिसंबर को वह, अंकुश व सास-ससुर दिल्ली में रिश्तेदार के विवाह समारोह के लिए निकले थे। रीना ने बताया कि दिल्ली से वापसी में करनाल अपने मायके मधुबन में ही चारों रुक गए। 15 दिसंबर को साढ़े ग्यारह बजे फतेहपुर में अपने घर पहुंचे तो मेन गेट पर ताला था, लेकिन अंदर ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर पोस्ट ऑफिस व फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर दोनों कमरों का सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा मिला। पोस्ट ऑफिस में कैश सेफ था, लेकिन दोनों कमरों की अलमारी से उनकी शादी की ज्वेलरी समेत पुश्तैनी गहने और 40 हजार नकदी चोरी हो चुकी थी।

भेदी पर वारदात को अंजाम देने का अंदेशा
चोरी हुए सामान में दो हीरे की अंगूठियां व 40 तोला सोना व एक किलो चांदी के गहने शामिल हैं। रीना ने बताया कि मेन गेट पर ताला था, लेकिन ऊपर ग्रिलों में करीब आधे फुट से ज्यादा स्पेस है। यहीं से किसी बच्चे या पतले इंसान के अंदर घुसकर ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर बने पोस्ट ऑफिस के रास्ते वारदात को अंजाम देने का अंदेशा है। आसपास के घरों में लगे सीसी कैमरों की फुटेज चेक कर रहे हैं। अंदेशा है कि यह घटना किसी भेदी ने ही अंजाम दी।

अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज शुरू की है जांच : बलबीर
सूचना पाकर मौके पर छानबीन कर अंकुश कांबोज के बयान पर अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी का जल्द पता लगा लिया जाएगा। एचसी बलबीर सिंह, जांच अधिकारी, थाना बूड़िया।

