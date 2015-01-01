पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिकायत:वेद व्यास सरोवर के कब्जाधारियों पर पीएमओ के नोटिस के बावजूद कार्रवाई नहीं

जठलानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिकायतकर्ता बोला-पीएमओ ने डीसी व एसडीएम को दो रिमांइडर भी भेजे

श्री वेद व्यास सरोवर पर अवैध कब्जों की निशानदेही की रिपोर्ट आने के दो माह बाद भी प्रशासन ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। यहां तक कि अवैध कब्जाधारियों को नोटिस भी जारी नहीं किए गए। जिससे शिकायतकर्ताओं में रोष है। श्री वेद व्यास कुंड एवं खेड़ा ट्रस्ट ने प्रधान मंत्री कार्यालय को शिकायत कर कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई है। हरियाणा तालाब एवं अपशिष्ट जल प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण के तकनीकी सलाहकार एचपी शर्मा ने भी अपनी रिपोर्ट में सरोवर में अवैध कब्जे होने की पुष्टि की है।

शिकायतकर्ता विजय वशिष्ट का कहना है कि श्री वेद व्यास सरोवर बदहाल है। इसकी 19 कनाल नौ मरले जमीन है जो अवैध कब्जों के कारण सिमट गई है। उनकी शिकायत पर राजस्व विभाग ने सरोवर की निशानदेही का काम पूरा कर कब्जे होने की रिपोर्ट की है। राजस्व विभाग के अनुसार इसकी रिपोर्ट संबंधित विभागों को भेज दी है। लेकिन दो महीने बीतने पर भी प्रशासन ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। एचपीपीडब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूए ने प्रशासन से एक सप्ताह के अंदर की गई कार्रवाई की रिपोर्ट मांगी थी। एचपीपीडब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूए ने डीसी यमुनानगर को दस दिन के भीतर अवैध कब्जाधारियों को नोटिस भेजने की बात कही थी। शिकायतकर्ता का आरोप है कि प्रशासन की मिलीभगत के चलते अवैध कब्जाधारियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है।

पीएमओ ने भेजे दो रिमांइडर

तालाब की बदहाली के संबंध में ट्रस्ट के सदस्यों ने पीएम कार्यालय को भी पत्र लिख कर कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। पीएमओ कार्यालय की ओर से 17 सितंबर व एक अक्टूबर को डीसी यमुनानगर व एसडीएम बिलासपुर को रिमांइडर भेज कर उचित कार्रवाई के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। शिकायतकर्ता का आरोप है कि इसके बावजूद अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

अवैध कब्जाें की निशानदेही की रिपाेर्ट बनाकर पंचायत काे भेज दी है। पंचायत द्वारा अवैध कब्जे हटाकर जाे रिपाेर्ट भेजी जाएगी, उसे आगे भेज दिया जाएगा। -बलराम, बीडीपीओ, बिलासपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें