शिक्षा:कॉलेजों की रिक्त सीटों पर स्टूडेंट्स 14 नवंबर तक बिना लेट फीस एडमिशन ले सकेंगे

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
काॅलेजों में अभी भी आधी सीट खाली हैं। इनमें बीए, साइंस और भी संकाय हैं जहां सीट पूरी नहीं हाे सकी है। इसे लेकर उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने रिक्त सीटों पर दाखिला लेने के लिए 14 नवंबर तक लेट फीस न देने की छूट स्टूडेंट्स को दे दी है। यह दाखिले फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के माध्यम से किए जाएंगे। साथ ही विभाग ने कॉलेजों को निर्देेश दिए हैं कि जिन स्टूडेंट्स ने दाखिला कैंसिल कराया है। उनको फीस जल्द लौटाई जाए। प्रिंसिपल डॉ. एचएस कंग का कहना है कि विभाग ने निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इसके अनुसार ही पालन किया जाएगा। बिना फाइन के फीस भी स्टूडेंट्स जमा करा सकेंगे।

जिले में सरकारी, एडिड सेल्फ फाइनेंस कॉलेज हैं। सरकारी और निजी कॉलेजों में सीटें रिक्त हैं। तीन बार कट ऑफ लिस्ट लग चुकी है। उसके बाद भी सीटें नहीं भरी हैं। बीए, बीकॉम, बीएससी संकायों पर सीट रिक्त हैं। उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से कॉलेजों को अपने स्तर पर एडमिशन करने के लिए कहा है। ऐसे में स्टूडेंट्स फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के लिए बुलाया गया है।

इस प्रक्रिया से एडमिशन होने हैं। सबसे ज्यादा सीटें बीए में हैं। कई स्टूडेंट्स ऐसे हैं जिनका किसी लिस्ट में नाम तक नहीं आया है। स्टूडेंट रोहित का कहना है कि अभी तक जारी लिस्ट में उसका नंबर नहीं आया है। ऑनलाइन एडमिशन में आवेदन किया था। फिर भी उनका एडमिशन नहीं हुआ है। अब उनको उम्मीद है कि किसी न किसी कॉलेज में एडमिशन हाे जाएगा। कॉलेज प्रबंधन को विभाग ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिन स्टूडेंट्स की फीस जमा है।

