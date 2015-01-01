पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव:जिला स्तर पर आज से होगी ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता, शिक्षा विभाग ने कार्यक्रम को लेकर सभी डीईओ को लेटर किए जारी

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव को लेकर जिला स्तर पर कार्यक्रम शुक्रवार से शुरू हो गया। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिताएं होंगी। शिक्षक जिला स्तर पर सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप बनाएंगे। इन पर प्रतियोगिता संबंधी मेटर शेयर करना होगा। कार्यक्रम को लेकर शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से सभी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों को लेटर जारी कर दिया गया है। कुरुक्षेत्र के डीईओ को नोडल अधिकारी बनाया गया है। लेटर में बताया कि गया है कि ऑनलाइन प्लेटफार्म पर प्रतियोगिताएं होगी। राज्यस्तरीय आयोजन के लिए 21 जिलों के 2500 स्टूडेंट जोड़े जा रहे हैं। सभी जिलों को मॉडल पाठ की विधि सोशल मीडिया से बताई जाएगी। सभी जिलों के स्टूडेंट को अभ्यास कराया जाएगा।

ये होनी हैं प्रतियोगिताएं| लेटर में कहा गया है कि स्टूडेंट्स निबंध लेखन, गीता श्लोकच्चारण, भाषण, संवाद व पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेंगे। राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में प्रविष्टियों की एंट्री 20 से 21 दिसंबर तक होंगी। इसके लिए टीचर्स को gitamahotsavkkr.@gamail.com पर एंट्री अपलोड करनी है। इनका मूल्यांकन 22 से 23 दिसंबर तक किया जाएगा। प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम पुरस्कार 5100, दूसरा 3100, तीसरा 2100 रुपए है। सांत्वना पुरस्कार प्रत्येक तीन श्रेणी 1 हजार रुपए है।

लेखन के लिए विषय| मैंने गीता से क्या सीखा। गीता मेरे जीवन को कैसे बदल सकती है, कोविड 19 के समय में गीता और जीवन। निबंध लेखन के लिए भाषा चयन के लिए स्टूडेंट्स स्वतंत्र हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें