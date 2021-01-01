पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस:हमारे देश के संविधान ने हमें दिया वोट का महत्वपूर्ण अधिकार : डीसी

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
यमुनानगर | छात्रा को मतदाता पहचान पत्र देते डीसी मुकुल कुमार। - Dainik Bhaskar
यमुनानगर | छात्रा को मतदाता पहचान पत्र देते डीसी मुकुल कुमार।
  • गुरु नानक कन्या काॅलेज में मनाया 11वां जिला स्तरीय राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस

गुरु नानक कन्या काॅलेज में 11वां जिला स्तरीय राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। अध्यक्षता डीसी मुकुल कुमार ने की। उन्हाेंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाने की शुरुआत वर्ष 2011 में हुई थी। उन्होंने कहा कि जब हम किसी भी दिवस को समारोह के रूप में मनाते हैं तो हम उस दिवस की महत्ता के बारे जानकारी होनी चाहिए। हमारे संविधान ने वोट का महत्वपूर्ण अधिकार हमें दिया है। हमें इस बात की जानकारी अवश्य होनी चाहिए कि वोट का हमारे जीवन में कितना महत्व है। डीसी ने नए युवा मतदाता सुष्मिता, आयुषी नांरग, सुकृत चड्ढा, अनवी अग्रवाल, तनिषा, हरिता, जतिन नागपाल, तुषार व चमनदीप को मतदाता पहचान पत्र प्रदान किए।

निबंध लेखन में प्रथम रही मिली राणा | राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में हुई कॉलेज लेवल की निबंध लेखन की प्रतियोगिता में मिली राणा प्रथम, आरती द्वितीय, निखिल तृतीय स्थान पर रहा। डेकलेमेशन प्रतियोगिता में अर्जुन दत्ता व निविशा कपिल को प्रथम, अभिषेक व विजय कुमार को द्वितीय तथा भारती व मंदीप को तृतीय पुरस्कार मिला। स्कूल स्तर की निबंध प्रतियोगिता में अर्शदीप को प्रथम व दीपा को द्वितीय, डेकलेमेशन में भावना को प्रथम पुरस्कार मिला।मनोज कुमार, सतपाल, विनोद कुमार व कुलदीप सिंह बीएलओ व निर्वाचन कार्यालय के अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को भी सम्मानित किया।

